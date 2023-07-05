After killing it at the box office over Juneteenth weekend and appearing at the Tribeca Film Festival, The Blackening is coming home through Premium Video on Demand this week. The fresh horror comedy by director Tim Story, based on the hilarious Comedy Central sketch of the same name written by Dewayne Perkins, tells the story of a group of friends celebrating Juneteenth at a cabin in the woods only for a masked killer to force them into a game of life or death. Filled with horror tropes to subvert and likable characters to root for, the film will be available on demand via Lionsgate starting Friday, July 7.

Much like the sketch it's based on, The Blackening sees its group of Black friends subject to a rather macabre question - if the entire cast of a horror film is Black, who dies first? The killer decides to answer that with a twisted, pretty racist game that asks the friends to decide who among them is the Blackest. This is no mere game, however, and the friends need to bring their knowledge of horror tropes together in order to survive. Hilarity ensues as these tropes of the genre like the sinister cabin in the woods, the gay best friend, and, of course, the Black person always dying first, get torn to shreds in favor of something deeper and funnier.

Perkins, in addition to co-writing the screenplay with Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip and Harlem fame, stars among a talented cast that also includes Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Antoinette Robinson, Sinqua Walls, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji. Collider's Chase Hutchinson praised the cast in his review of The Blackening, giving it a B- and saying, "Even as not all the jokes land, the rare experience of getting to take in a spoof comedy like this makes it worthwhile all the same."

The Blackening Made a Killing By Subverting Horror Tropes

At the premiere of The Blackening at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Perkins, Oliver, Robinson, and X Mayo expressed to Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub how much the film was based on subverting the stale, sometimes harmful, tropes of horror with an express focus on creating layered Black characters. It seems that fresh spin was enough to sway audiences as the film made a respectable $15.7 million at the box office against a budget of only $5 million. Perkins especially hoped that audiences would see the human side of these tropes in the film, saying at the time:

"The intent was to take tropes and then expand them to force the audience to realize tropes are also human beings. My character is a ‘gay best friend,’ which is a trope that is in movies. Usually, they’re [‘gay best friends’] regulated to the side to be a person who gives humor, or they are part of a joke. So being able to take these tropes and find exactly what makes them complex, what gives them depth, and then forcing that in the movie so that when you start watching it, you see what has been in horror movies before and then the goal of the movie is to constantly break down your assumptions of these characters by constantly forcing depth.”

The Blackening comes home via Premium Video on Demand on July 7. Check out the trailer below.