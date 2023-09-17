In 2013, NBC premiered the show The Blacklist, which followed FBI Agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) teaming up with one of the world's most dangerous criminals, Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader). Over the run of the series, the lines blurred of whom to trust and who was truly dangerous. Each episode of the show followed Reddington and the FBI task force trying to take down the most dangerous criminals, many of whom the FBI had no idea existed.

Having run for 10 seasons, The Blacklist featured several beloved episodes and fans took to IMDb to rank their favorites. From trying to take down an assassination plot headed by some of the nation's most powerful to an intense search for Elizabeth's husband Tom (Ryan Eggold), users on IMDb let their voices be heard.

10 "Raymond Reddington (No. 00): Pt. 1"

Season 10, Episode 21 (2023)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 8.8/10

With pressure mounting from Congressman Hudson, the task force must work hard to anticipate Raymond Reddington's next move. After a decade of working to take down various mysterious criminals, some of the mysteries of Red were further teased.

Serving as the first part of the show's final episode, "Raymond Reddington (Part 1)" impressed audiences with a gripping finale. Since the series premiere, the truth of Red has always been teased and this episode and the series finale provided viewers some closure.

9 "The Osterman Umbrella Company (No. 6)"

Season 6, Episode 14 (2019)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9/10

Tasked by Raymond Reddington, Elizabeth investigates a secret organization of assassins who are hired by global intelligence agencies to eliminate former agents. Along the way, she discovers secrets that will change the FBI task force forever.

Serving as a mid-season finale, "The Osterman Umbrella Company (No. 6)" provided audiences with the very best of Raymond Reddington. The episode was filled with intense action and suspense and kept audiences on the edge of their seat as well as top-notch acting from Spader.

8 "Robert Diaz (No. 15)"

Season 6, Episode 22 (2019)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9/10

With time running out and the United States President's heinous plans coming into focus, Elizabeth and the task force must fight to avert disaster. In the meantime, Red meets up with a man who holds valuable information about his past.

"Robert Diaz (No. 15)" was the conclusion of the show's sixth season and wrapped up the gripping storyline involving the President of the United States. The plot line runs through most of the series' sixth season and features the FBI Task Force taking on the President and his closest advisors in a satisfying and terrifying battle.

7 "Mr. Kaplan (No. 4): Conclusion"

Season 4, Episode 22 (2017)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9/10

In an attempt to save the FBI Task Force, Red puts into place a dangerous plan. With the task force in jeopardy, Liz pursues her biggest questions regarding her past, which risks putting her at odds with her closest allies.

Having become a prominent character in the series, Mr. Kaplan ultimately became one of Red's biggest adversaries. While "Mr. Kaplan (No. 4): Conclusion" ended with the demise of Kathryn Kaplan, the impact she made on Liz, Red and the FBI Task Force lasted long after her departure.

6 "Requiem"

Season 4, Episode 17 (2017)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9/10

Raymond Reddington is set on a dangerous collision course with a close friend, now enemy, set to take down his empire. At the same time, through glimpses of her past, Mr. Kaplan's history is revealed, leading her to Red.

Split between flashbacks and present-day events, "Requiem" revealed many mysteries regarding Mr. Kaplan, one of Raymond's closest allies and eventual adversaries. Much of the fourth season involved the war between Red and Kaplan and this episode provided further context as to how and why the two met and became allies while weaving into present-day events.

5 "Rassvet"

Season 6, Episode 19 (2019)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Told in flashbacks, Katarina Rostova is stranded in a foreign country after a mission goes wrong. She must avoid forces that are hunting her down. Running out of options, she seeks out the only person that she can trust.

The 19th episode of the season, "Rassvet" gave audiences further insight into Raymond Reddington and Katarina Rostova, Elizabeth Keen's mother. The episode not only provided a glimpse into how Keen's mother behaved, but also revealed how she faked her death at that time.

4 "The Director (No. 24)"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2016)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

In an attempt to retrieve his care package, Raymond Reddington creates a crime scene to help get what he wants. After Elizabeth is taken into custody, friends of the truth rally around her to try and keep her alive.

The first part of a two-part story, "The Director (No. 24)" impressed audiences with superb acting from the leads as well as ending on an intense cliffhanger. The episode acted as the beginning of the end of Elizabeth Keen's time in incarceration.

3 "Tom Connolly (No. 11)"

Season 2, Episode 22 (2015)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9.1/10

Liz discovers that she has been framed by a group known as The Cabal, which leads Red to tap into his connections to help clear her name. The FBI task force is plagued by trust issues while Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) receives positive news.

Acting as the season finale for the show's second season, "Tom Connolly (No. 11)" entertained fans with an action-packed episode filled with suspense and superb acting by the series' stars, Spader and Boone. The episode also saw the departure of Tom Connolly (Reed Birney), who first appeared in the first season as a long-time friend of Harold Cooper.

2 "The Director (No. 24): Conclusion"

Season 3, Episode 10 (2016)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

As Elizabeth Keen remains incarcerated, she prepares to take a plea deal involving the demise of her husband, Tom Keen. At the same time, the organization known as The Cabal plans to assassinate her. Red calls on the FBI task force to combine efforts in an attempt to exonerate her.

The second part of a two-part episode, "The Director (No. 24): Conclusion wrapped up several of the storylines that had been introduced in the prior episodes. By the episode's conclusion, Agent Keen has her name cleared and is released from prison, with hopes that she'll be able to resume her former life as an FBI agent.

1 "Ian Garvey (No. 13)"

Season 5, Episode 8 (2017)

Image via NBC

IMDb Score: 9.2/10

With Tom Keen missing, Elizabeth must retrace his steps in order to find and save him. At the same time, Red hunts for a suitcase of bones that will give him an edge over the forces that wish to take him down.

After five years and a short-lived spinoff, "Ian Garvey (No. 13)" saw the departure of Tom Keen, one of the main characters of the series. The episode also acted a mid-season finale and featured a time jump, showing Liz awakening months after the death of her husband.

