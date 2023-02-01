After nearly a full decade, it is time for Red to have one last ride before hanging up the hat. NBC has released a brand-new trailer confirming that the upcoming tenth season of their signature drama series, The Blacklist, will be the show's final season. The first episode of the new season debuts on Sunday, February 26 on NBC.

The series follows Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), a former criminal and member of the FBI's Most Wanted List that turns himself in and provides intel on some of the world's most dangerous criminals that he has compiled on the titular "Blacklist" for the promise of immunity from prosecution. Now, the tenth and final season will see Red face more danger than ever before as his role as an FBI informant is set to be exposed and a team of Blacklisters will come together to exact their revenge. This will, as the official description puts it, "test Red and the FBI Task Force as never before." The show's 200th episode will also be part of this final season and will air on Sunday, March 19.

“It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver, and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” said Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement released alongside the announcement and trailer. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history, and of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.” Jason Clodfelter, Co-President at Sony Pictures Television Studios also provided a statement, saying:

"We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of The Blacklist, the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader. James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can’t wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

The Team Behind The Blacklist and the Show's Impact

First debuting in 2013, The Blacklist was created by Jon Bokenkamp, who also serves as an executive producer on the show alongside John Eisendrath, John Davis, and John Fox via Davis Entertainment as well as series lead Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper. Additional starring cast members joining Spader include Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix, among others.

In the 10 years since has gone on to be a massive commercial and critical success for NBC with the most recent ninth season that aired from October 2021 to May 2022 reaching 29.1 million viewers on NBC and more than doubling its 18-49 demo and total viewers in L+35 vs. same day. The series has also received much award recognition, including two Golden Globe Award nominations for series star Spader, one Emmy Award win and eight nominations in the stunt categories, an Emmy nomination for guest star Alan Alda, a SAG Award nomination, two People’s Choice Award nominations, three Environmental Media Association Award wins and multiple Guild of Music Supervisors Award nominations.

The tenth and final season of The Blacklist will begin on February 26 at 10 PM ET on NBC. You can check out the new trailer as well as the official description for the upcoming season down below.