"The blacklisters will be coming after Raymond, that just sets up the stage for a war we've never seen before."

After a full decade of the crime drama The Blacklist, the epic is finally coming to an end. NBC has shared a quick sneak peek of the final season ahead of its premiere, airing this Sunday on NBC.

The highly anticipated tenth and final season of the series will see the infamous Blacklisters seek revenge on Red Reddington as his covert role as an FBI informant faces exposure. Hisham Tawfiq describes the action packed final season as "a war we've never seen before." The sneak peek reveals loads of guns, explosions, violent encounters and so much more.

James Spader stars as Raymond "Red" Reddington in the thrilling television series. Reddington is a high profile criminal on the FBI's Most Wanted List that turns into an FBI confidential informant. In exchange for immunity, Reddington provides intel on various dangerous criminals who are on the blacklist, but his only catch is that he will only work with rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). The unconventional team finds themselves hunting down highly dangerous global criminals and uncover a world of dilemmas.

Leading actors Spader, Boone, Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix have grown into some of the most beloved characters over the years. The cast and crew have created an adventurous storyline where fans often face unimaginable surprises that "scramble the brain like an egg." Spader has played the role of Reddington so well over the past decade that he has become America's most beloved criminal.

Fans will finally say goodbye to their favorite criminal as the series comes to an end this spring. After taking down various bad guys alongside the FBI, they all face an uneasy outlook as the Blacklisters finally catch on to Reddington's betrayal.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, the series debuted in 2013 and now comes to an end in 2023. Bokenkamp serves as executive producer alongside John Eisendrath, John Davis and John Fox. The Blacklist won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2014 for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Miniseries or Movie. The television series has also earned two Golden Globe Award nominations, two People's Choice Awards nominations and over 25 other award nominations.

Get ready for a final wild ride with The Blacklist Season 10 premiering on Sunday, February 26 at 10/9c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Watch the sneak peek of Reddington's final chapter below: