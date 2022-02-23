Good news, The Blacklist fans! NBC has just renewed its signature drama for its tenth season, as series star James Spader confirmed last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Spader made the announcement during his interview with Fallon, stating, "[w]e just got picked up just this afternoon!" He continued, "[e]veryone was hustling around to try and do it, so we could announce it on the show." His announcement was met with uproarious applause. And it's no wonder why the news came with such an enthusiastic response. The series' ninth season garnered 22 million viewers across both linear and digital platforms. And the series has grown 200% from its live and same-day average viewers. Additionally, the show is the fourth-highest broadcast drama in terms of upscale audience.

Season nine of the series follows the FBI Task Force two years after the death of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), a deuteragonist for the FBI and core cast member on the series. In two years following her death, Raymond Reddington, played by James Spader, and his FBI Task Force have disbanded. In the intervening years, each of their lives has now changed unexpectedly. And Reddington’s whereabouts are unknown.

Image via NBC, Netflix

RELATED: 7 Shows Like The Blacklist to Satisfy All Your Crime Needs

As each member finds themselves at a crossroads, they are reunited by a common purpose that compels them to return to their original mission. They will reunite to take out the dangerous Blacklisters. In the process, they will uncover new and lethal adversaries, complicated conspiracies, and will face unexpected betrayals. On this mission, they will be led by the most devious criminal of them all – Raymond Reddington, the series' central character given an ample amount of charm by his actor, James Spader.

In addition to Spader, the series stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn, and Harry Lennix. In addition to starring, Spader serves as executive producer on the series. Also executive producing is John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis, and John Fox of Davis Entertainment. Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper also executive produce. The Blacklist is a production of Davis Entertainment. It is produced in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

You can watch season 9 of The Blacklist airs on Fridays at 8:00 PM on NBC. You can watch Spader's interview with Fallon below, in which he not only reveals the news but gives insight into a very creepy fairytale album.

'The Blacklist' Season 7 Finale Used Animation to Help Finish Episode Due to Shutdown You can also get a sneak peek at what the finale will now look like, too.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email