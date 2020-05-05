Facebook Messenger

'The Blacklist' Season 7 Finale Used Animation to Help Finish Episode Due to Shutdown

May 5, 2020

NBC’s The Blacklist, starring James Spader and Megan Boone, is getting a mini-makeover for its Season 7 finale. Ahead of the May 15 episode, it’s been announced The Blacklist Season 7 closer will feature a blend of live action and graphic novel-style animation (a unique solution decided on by the show’s producers) following an industry-wide production shutdown in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19th and final episode of Season 7, titled “The Kazanjian Brothers,” will follow the Task Force as they look into “an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection,” per a press release synopsis. The episode will feature a blend of live-action scenes filmed before production was shut down and animated sequences which feature voice performances from the Blacklist cast, all of which were recorded at their respective homes. Collider was able to confirm the animation work was done by Proof, a company with a solid track record of pre-visual, post-visual, and techvis work on high-profile features including Guardians of the GalaxyFate of the FuriousA Wrinkle in Time, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. If you’re curious to see what The Blacklist might look like in animated form, NBC has released two new images from the Season 7 finale.

The choice to use animation to help close out The Blacklist Season 7 will no doubt be a fun way to work around the production shutdown while still providing fans with a satisfying close to the season. The decision to incorporate animated sequences into the finale episode is just one of a few exciting things happening in the Blacklist universe, too, as fans will also get to enjoy the show’s 150th episode on Friday, May 8, and rejoin the show for its eighth season soon.

The Blacklist Season 7 finale episode will air on Friday, May 15 at 8/7c on NBC.

