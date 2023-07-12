It’s all come down to this. After a decade of using his criminal mind to catch the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, Raymond “Red” Reddington’s (James Spader) final chapter is about to unfold. With both episodes airing on Thursday, July 13 in a two-part ending from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET, audiences will join Red on his final adventure and bid adieu to the characters they’ve come to know and love over The Blacklist's 10-season run. Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip ahead of the dramatic conclusion sees Red engaged in a heartfelt conversation with Paula Carter (Marylouise Burke), the mother of his late associate Glen Carter (the late Clark Middleton). Knowing Red’s soft spot for Paula, Agents Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) and Siya Malik (Anya Banerjee) are just moments behind the fugitive with Red barely escaping his collision with the law.

The tender bond between Red and Paula is especially sentimental considering the 2020 passing of Twin Peaks and The Blacklist star Middleton. In the series, Middleton’s character Glen worked by day as a DMV employee, helping Red as a tracker on the side. Sadly, the actor, who also held credits in shows including Law & Order, The Path, American Gods, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Gotham as well as films such as Kill Bill Vol. 2, Snowpiercer and Serendipity passed away at only 63 years old.

The news that this would be the final season of the show was announced by Spader back in February 2022 during an appearance on The Tonight Show. Many fans were taken aback by the news due to the project’s ongoing success but the cast and crew are likely making the best decision by tapping out with the fandom still eager for more. Moving toward the series finale, Red has been more and more risky with his movements pointing to a high-action final pair of episodes that are promising that big surprises are around the corner.

What’s The Blacklist About?

The first season of the hit NBC series introduced viewers to Raymond “Red” Reddington, a wanted man who managed to evade capture by the FBI for years. After a bargain with the agency saw Red joining the team and helping them bring in fellow Blacklist members, he soon became a valuable asset to the group in helping get some of the world’s most notorious bad guys off the street. The final season has followed Red from his home turf of New York City to Spain, outrunning Blacklisters seeking revenge. With his panicked desperation at an all-time high, there’s no telling the lengths Red will go to in order to avoid capture whether it be from criminals or the task force that he once helped.

Check out the teaser for the Blacklist series finale below and catch the last two episodes on July 13.