If you've ever wondered how The Blacklist made it to its 10th and final season through a series of low ratings and numbers, look no further than the dads. Since its release in 2013, The Blacklist has rivaled Ray Donovan's claim to the alpha of dad TV shows. To be clear, dad TV shows are not strictly for dads, and there were many hooked on the "Who is Reddington?" schtick, but there is undeniably an inherent dad-like quality to The Blacklist that is too blatant to ignore. The show features an actor that is a little bit past his prime but is still killing it on-screen and "real-man" problems, including a complicated relationship with a daughter and a lifetime of anguish hidden by a suave demeanor.

James Spader Is the Ultimate Dad Icon

With James Spader as the criminal mastermind, Raymond Reddington, there was no doubt that The Blacklist would garner the dad following it has. Spader has mastered the flamboyant and witty nature of the FBI's most wanted enigma. Draped in only high-quality robes and accompanied by the most intriguing minds, Spader carries himself with the bold self-respect and confidence that only Reddington could have. The 10th season of The Blacklist sees him in a very different rugged look that only adds to his ennui and mystery. With Spader's impressive resume and his prominence in popular '90s films and shows, including Pretty In Pink and Stargate, the older generation was invariably going to follow him throughout The Blacklist series. He is especially known for his eccentric roles, Reddington being no exception, and performs them ingeniously and effortlessly.

A little to the older side and quite formal in his speech, Reddington embodies everything a dad wishes he could be. Despite his notorious criminal empire and penchant for sociopathic murder, Reddington has always been a morally gray character, often doing the "right" thing in a roundabout way. We have come to expect the horrifying shock on Elizabeth Keen's (Megan Boone) face every time Reddington takes advantage of a case to further his own agenda. But the bad guy is almost always sent to jail or met with a timely demise. So is Reddington's tit-for-tat method really that bad? His moral ambiguity has a dad-like twist to it as it is revealed that Reddington's entire intricate network of spies, confidential information and criminal colleagues serves a purpose of protecting Elizabeth. It is not just characteristically a dad show but also quite literally one, featuring the most controversial but lovable father figure a show has to offer.

It's All In the "Real-Man" Problems

Tradionally, "real-man" problems that are viewed on screen are restricted to repairing relations with children, dealing with past trauma by hiding it behind a gruff appearance, lack of fulfillment or monetary compensation in the workplace and marital issues. They are pretty much a staple to dad shows. Throughout the show, brief flashbacks of Reddington's former life and Elizabeth's mother reveal glimpses of Reddington's pain through his tempered appearance. Although we can only theorize about who he actually is, it is implicit that his past experiences heavily influence his criminal behavior and that he has had training in a somewhat professional capacity. Drowning painful memories in violence is most certainly a dad show trait, belonging within the norms of masculine expectations of that generation.

Topping it off with an unhealthy obsession with protecting Elizabeth in a father-like way simply seals the deal. His relationship with Elizabeth itself ventures on two extremes: sometimes she's plotting elaborate plans to kill him, other times she's inheriting his criminal empire. But it is the small moments of dancing beside a pool at a crappy motel that endears us to this relationship, even when we are frustrated by Elizabeth's petty remarks aimed at Reddington during case briefings. Her fidelity to remaining suspicious of Reddington and being smug when she figures out his agenda is often tiring and reminiscent of a petulant teenage daughter. Their up and down bond hyperbolically resembles most father-daughter relationships, although hopefully without the killing.

Dad Shows Love Investigations

Whether it's collecting clues to find the location of an underground serial killer or figuring out Reddington's true identity, dads want the chance to prove they are more intelligent than everyone else. So of course majority of investigative crimes shows found on TV channels are dad ones too. There's something reliable and comforting about the plot lines of these shows. Each episode offers up a crime and a criminal to be caught. Through intesive investigation and a perfectly timed epiphany, they are usually caught within the span of one episode. And of course each season has a "big bad" whose action-packed death sequence is guaranteed in the end, alongside a crucial piece of information being exposed as a cliffhanger. The Blacklist is no stranger to this predictable storyline, but it also dishes out a majorly convoluted side quest for Reddington's identity. As complicated as it is, the show is grounded in its realistic premise of a wanted criminal acting as an informant in exchange for immunity. This balance is a key component to dad shows: complicated enough to be interesting but linear enough to be easy to follow.

Every crime show must have a diverse investigative team with unique abilities and personalities you wouldn't expect to interact well together. But they do anyway. Reddington's influence on The Blacklist's FBI team intensifies every season as we witness Aram Mojtabai's (Amir Arison) transformation into a badass, Donald Ressler's (Diego Klattenhoff) thirst for revenge and Harold Cooper's (Harold Lennix) increasing inclination to bend the law. In dad shows, the more morally gray characters, the better. Like how every dad needs a buddy to complain about life to, Reddington has his ever-present confidant, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq). Their relationship is probably the most comforting one in the show, where Dembe is the spiritual counterpart to Reddington's harsh realism. When Dembe is introduced to the FBI team in Season 9, there relationship dynamics change. With Dembe's conflict of interest, Reddington is truly alone in the criminal world throughout Season 9. The loss of a drinking buddy, is there a bigger heartbreak? As the show slowly approaches its final conclusion, be sure to know that dads everywhere will be furiously taking notes and jotting down theories to unravel the many questions pervading the series before the finale reveals all.