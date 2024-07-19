The Big Picture Imprint Films' Blair Witch Project Blu-ray collection includes both the original 1999 film and its 2000 sequel.

The collection boasts new special features, including director interviews and audio commentary.

The iconic Blair Witch Project is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, with Book of Shadows available on The Roku Channel.

When it comes to the found-footage sub-genre, one of the most beloved films is The Blair Witch Project. It ushered in a new era for the genre and the film is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024. While horror fans are waiting for a potential next installment in the franchise, Imprint Films is releasing a new Blair Witch Blu-ray collection that’ll haunt your nightmares.

The two-film, two-disc, set includes The Blair Witch Project from 1999 and its 2000 sequel, Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2. Both films come in an individual case featuring their respected poster artwork. They’re held together in a nice hardbox slip case. As for special features, the first Blair Witch comes with a new audio commentary from Matt Blazi, the author of “8 Days in the Woods: The Making of The Blair Witch Project”. The disc also includes previously released bonuses like the Curse of the Blair Witch documentary, Alternate Endings and “The Blair Witch Legacy” featurette. Book of Shadows has even more new special features, which include new interviews with director Joe Berlinger and director of photography Nancy Schreiber. There will be more new features announced at a later date for the sequel.

What’s ‘Blair Witch’ About?

Close

The marketing for Blair Witch was just as iconic, if not more so, as the film itself. While past classic horror stories like The Texas Chian Saw Masscare pulled from real-life elements to make it as scary as possible, Blair Witch was one of the first films to convince moviegoers that it was real. The infamous Blair Witch website had missing ads for all the main characters, lore and news reports about the spooky disappearances. It was an ingenious campaign that hit at the perfect time, right before the internet really blew up. The film itself was an atmospheric horror found-footage crash course that followed three young students as they trekked into the forest to film a documentary about the infamous Blair Witch legend. They all went mysteriously missing in a five-day span and, a year later, the footage was found. On the other hand, Book of Shadows was a more traditional supernatural film and is considered by many fans to be one of the worst genre sequels. However, in 2016, the franchise got a found-footage legacy sequel of its own by modern legend Adam Wingard, simply titled Blair Witch. It’s an underrated film that’s been slowly growing a cult audience in the almost a decade since its release.

Where Can You Stream ‘Blair Witch’?

The Blair Witch Project is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, while Book of Shadows is streaming for free on The Roku Channel. Imprint’s demonic box set is up for pre-order now on their website for $69.95. It will be appropriately released just in time for Halloween on October 30, 2024.