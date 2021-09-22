Vertical Entertainment will release the film in select theaters and everywhere On-Demand on October 15.

Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer and poster for The Blazing World, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming fantasy thriller movie written by Carlson Young (Scream: The TV Series), who also stars and makes her feature directorial debut. The film originally had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the Next section, with Young earning a nomination for the Innovator Award., and will be released in select theaters and everywhere On-Demand on October 15.

The Blazing World received rave reviews out of its Sundance premiere, and the trailer offers only a hint of what to expect from this twisted film that challenges viewers to question the nature of reality. Young stars as Margaret, a young woman who lost her twin sister at the age of six to a tragic accident. Years later, Margaret discovers that her sister might actually be hovering in a place between life and death, and sets out to traverse a dreamlike world while coming face-to-face with her past demons. The usage of a particular orchestral theme over part of the trailer only seems to hammer home the surrealness of the film.

In addition to Young, The Blazing World stars Udo Kier (The Painted Bird, Downsizing), Dermot Mulroney (Hanna), Vinessa Shaw (3:10 to Yuma), Soko (Her), and John Karna (Lady Bird). The film, loosely inspired by Margaret Cavendish's work of the same name, is directed by Young, who co-wrote the script with Pierce Brown. Brinton Bryan serves as producer.

Vertical Entertainment will release The Blazing World in select theaters and everywhere On-Demand on October 15.

Here's the official synopsis for The Blazing World:

Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman (Carlson Young) returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive. Through an epic journey down the darkest corridors of her imagination, she tries to exorcise the demons pushing her closer and closer to the edge.

