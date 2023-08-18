The Big Picture Michael Oher has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Tuohys, who inspired the film The Blind Side, tricked him into making them his conservators and took millions of dollars from the film for themselves.

The film The Blind Side has been criticized for prioritizing the Tuohys' story over Michael Oher's, making him a supporting character in his own biopic.

The film perpetuates the white savior trope and portrays the Tuohys as perfect angels while treating Oher as incapable and turning him into an outsider in a supposedly loving home.

If you were to cast your mind back to 2009, there was no greater insult of a movie than John Lee Hancock’s The Blind Side. Billing itself as the true story of Michael Oher, played by Quinton Aaron, it recounted how he was taken in by a wealthy couple, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy (played by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock in the film). According to the film, they were the epitome of kindness and almost entirely without flaw. The fact that Oher became a professional football player in the NFL through his own talents and hard work was made secondary to worshiping at the altar of his supposedly loving adoptive parents. This led to Sandra Bullock winning an Oscar for her performance as the Tuohy matriarch. The film itself was somehow nominated for Best Picture despite being one of the most painfully self-aggrandizing and hollow experiences you would’ve been unfortunate enough to subject yourself to that year. That was all true even before the very foundations of the already flimsy and frustrating film were called into question this week.

Why Is Michael Oher Suing the Touhys?

As reported by ESPN, Oher filed a 14-page lawsuit on Monday alleging that the Tuohys never actually adopted him and instead tricked him into making them his conservators less than three months after he turned 18 in 2004. This is not the first time conservatorships have been in the news as of late with Britney Spears also seeking to take back control of her life. In Oher’s case, he alleges that this conservatorship allowed the Tuohys to make business deals in his name which he says they subsequently did, ultimately taking millions of dollars from the film for themselves that he saw none of. They have denied the allegations, but the news still is a significant development that casts everything about the film into doubt. While the legal process will play out over the coming weeks and months, it is impossible to overlook how utterly unsurprising any of this is. The whole film is already one that is bizarrely built around the least interesting parts, the Tuohys and how great they are, as it makes Oher into a supporting character in his own story. To then even call it a biopic of him would be to give it too much credit. From top to bottom, it plays like a work of character assassination on Oher just as it is a work of personal propaganda for the Tuohys.

'The Blind Side' Feels Like a Parody of Itself

While the white savior movie has been effectively skewered now, the purity with which this dinosaur hits every trope in ways big and small would be impressive if it weren’t so insidious. It also becomes revealing in what the priority of the film was all along. From the very first time we meet Michael Oher, The Blind Side begins filtering his life and story through the Tuohys. Leigh Anne in particular gets to express how great she is and becomes superior to all her wealthy friends. After all, why else would you do something for someone if not to benefit and enrich yourself? The film is painfully unaware of how unsettling this is, instead playing out with a tone so maudlin and sentimental that it makes one want to vomit. Every single thing that is learned about Oher gets folded back into how it really all was because of the Tuohys. He is actually potentially good at football? Oh, that is because Leigh Anne came onto the practice field to tell him how to do it in one of the most cringeworthy scenes you’ll see this century or any other.

It repeatedly treats him as somehow incapable of even the things he proved to be of a professional caliber at whereas his saviors are just perfect little angels that have hearts of gold. You don’t feel like you’re watching a movie as much as you are a commercial for the Tuohys. Not only does this make the film a fundamentally broken and boring one to watch, the humor itself takes on a rather sickening quality. In one moment when they gather for a Christmas card, Leigh Anne decides to include Oher in the photo. Her husband is less than enthused about this, but she gets to be seen as charitable even as it is played for comedy. It makes it an honor to get to be in a photo with a family as picture-perfect as this, but it makes Oher's presence into a punchline. That is the beginning and end of these gratingly superficial jokes as it perpetually turns him into an outsider in what was supposedly a loving home.

Michael Oher’s Story Deserves a Better Film Than 'The Blind Side'

These moments are oddly the most illuminating as it lays bare how the film was shaped to build up the Tuohys, no matter who it breaks down as a result. Oher’s story is one worth making a film about, making it all the more disappointing that this is the one we got. It is the type of feel-good story that could be mistaken as being just a forgettable work of fluff, but it becomes so much worse than that. That was true even before this week’s allegations, but now it is downright depressing to watch the yarn it is spinning. Every scene the Tuohys share where they discuss Oher without him feels like it is indicative of the exact thing that they are now being accused of today. Even when there is a brief acknowledgment of how they may be exploiting Oher about midway through, it is merely lampshading for the final act where they save the day that becomes the cherry on top of the emotionally bankrupt film itself. It is a story meant to go down easy all while hiding a poisonous and repulsive core that, though we may not have a full glimpse of the scope of it yet, is an irredeemably ugly piece of work.