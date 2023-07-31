The Big Picture The Blob, a cult classic horror film from the 80s, is being released in 4K for the first time by Scream Factory this fall.

The new release comes in two variations, with standard and premium options featuring different artwork by Devon Whitehead.

The Blob remake, known for its impressive special effects and gruesome kills, is considered by some to be better than the original and has become a beloved film over the years.

The 80s were full of unique horror films that have had a lasting impact on pop culture. However, one of the best remakes to come out of that decade was The Blob directed by Charles Russell. The 1988 monster movie pushed the boundaries of practical special effects work at the time to its limit. Now, marking the remake’s gooey 35th anniversary, Scream Factory is releasing The Blob in 4K for the very first time this Fall.

The new Collector’s Edition 4K release comes in two variations. The new standard 4K/Blu-ray combo pack comes with the remake’s traditional artwork of a woman stuck inside The Blob on both the slipcover and its companion poster for $35.99. However, if you buy the more premium release you’ll get an additional slipcover and poster done by artist Devon Whitehead for $39.98. The new artwork sees The Blob’s killer influence spreading throughout the ill-fated small town of Annerville as chaos ensues, and they try to contain it.

What’s The Blob About?

Image via TriStar Pictures

Like the 1958 original, The Blob remake’s plot is very simple. A meteorite falls to Earth and a blob-like substance starts tearing the nearby town of Annerville to shreds. However, the reason you watch The Blob isn’t for the story, it’s for the mind-blowing special effects work that is still extremely impressive today. There were many creative ways the filmmakers got The Blob up to the more gruesome nature of the '80s. Every trick in the horror book was used to pull The Blob off and make it as scary as possible with miniatures, stop-motion animation, animatronics, and sculptures. That means this Blob is more aggressive and deadlier than ever thanks to added abilities like acid. Those techniques also led the way to some of the most gruesome kills to come out of '80s horror.

While the remake wasn’t a box office hit like the original film, it's become a cult classic in its own right in the last three and half decades. It’s the rare remake that can be argued is better than the original and the debate on which film is better will be ongoing for years to come. The Blob now joins other '80s gems like The Burning, My Bloody Valentine, Halloween III: Season of Witch, and Creepshow as titles in Scream Factory’s back catalog that have now come to 4K.

When’s The Blob Coming to 4K?

The Blob remake is coming to 4K on October 17, 2023. So that means horror fans' Halloween season just got a bit more goo-filled. You can pre-order both 4K versions of the film on Scream Factory’s website. While we wait to see The Blob's glorious madness on 4K, you can view the film’s trailer down below.