The Big Picture The 1950s saw the rise of cinematic mutated monsters, reflecting post-war anxieties about nuclear weapons and science.

Many believe that The Blob, a 1958 film about a carnivorous alien blob, was inspired by a real-life event where police officers found a strange, pulsating purple jelly.

The film may have been based on various real-life stories, including reports of slime falling from the sky and disasters like the London Beer Flood and the Great Molasses Flood. However, none of this has been confirmed by the filmmakers.

The 1950s was, arguably, the Golden Age of cinematic mutated monsters, thanks to a perfect storm of post-World War II anxieties surrounding the deadly power of nuclear weapons, mistrust in the intentions of science, and the advent of the Cold War and its offspring, the Space Race. The films during the period are indicative of those anxieties, with movies like Godzilla, The Fly, Tarantula, and The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms exploring the repercussions of humanity's inhumanities. Of course, almost all of these films have no basis in reality, with ridiculous premises exaggerated for effect. One of the most ludicrous films from the era is 1958's The Blob, a movie about a carnivorous, gelatinous, alien blob that eats people, and... well, that's pretty much it in a nutshell. And with each snack, the blob grows larger and redder, but thanks to the quick thinking of teenager Steve Andrews (Steve McQueen in one of his first movies), the murderous jelly is stopped by freezing it. Not killed, however, so the blob is flown to the Arctic, where humanity is safe "as long as the Arctic stays cold" (clearly well before climate change fears). But believe it or not, unlike its alien/mutant/freak-of-nature kin, The Blob actually does have its hand — or more appropriately, Jell-o appendage — in real life.RELATED: 11 Great Giant Monster Movies That Aren't 'Godzilla'

Is 'The Blob' Based on a True Story?

Image via Paramount Pictures

The headline of the Philadelphia Inquirer dated September 27th, 1950 read more like something that would be found on a sensationalist tabloid like The National Enquirer: "Flying Saucer Just Dissolves." The story, though, was certainly worthy of the trumpeting title. Two veteran Philadelphia police officers, Joe Keenan and John Collins, saw an object falling from the sky while on patrol. The pair tracked the object to the corner of Vare and 26th Street, and what they found was pretty strange, to say the least. It was a large, pulsating, glittery... something that they could only describe as a "purple jelly," six feet in diameter and emitting a mist of sorts. But wait, it gets weirder. This galactic glob, filled with a substance resembling crystal, vibrated and moved on its own, reportedly even creeping up a telephone pole nearby.Not knowing what this dessert from the Milky Way might do next, the pair called for backup. James Cooper and Sergeant Joe Cook arrived soon after, a grand total of four credible witnesses watching the alien ooze. Of course, like in literally every horror movie ever made, someone has to do something that leaves others wondering what the hell they were thinking. In this case, Collins stepped forward and actually touched the goo of the galaxy. Monumentally stupid, but fortunately, the tiny globules that stuck to his hand evaporated quickly, leaving nothing behind but an odorless residue. Within 30 minutes, the rest of the Plutonian Play-Doh had also dissipated.

'The Blob' Has Prequels, Sequels, and a Name

Image via TriStar Pictures

While this is the bizarre event that may have inspired the film, like any good story, this one has multiple chapters. The earliest reports of “earth-stars,” or “star-slime”, date back to 1400. Residents in Loweville, New York back in 1846 reported seeing an object fall from the sky. That object, four feet in diameter, was described as a "heap of foul-smelling luminous jelly," which disappeared within minutes. On the evening of November 3rd, 1996, a glowing, green meteor could be seen dart across the sky in Kempton, Tasmania. The next day, multiple reports of a strange slime on the ground came in, slime that one resident described as "blobs of white translucent jelly found all over the concrete...queer stuff." And in August 2009, similar blobs appeared in Scotland.Reports of the slime have been recounted in literature over time, including a mention in Sir Walter Scott's novel Talisman: "'Seek a fallen star,' said the hermit, 'and thou shalt only light on some foul jelly, which, in shooting through the horizon, has assumed for a moment an appearance of splendor.'" The slime actually garnered a name thanks to an incident in Wales, 1910. It prompted Welsh peasants to claim that when a meteor falls to the earth it becomes reduced to a mass of jelly. They gave it the name pwdre ser, pronounced "poodra sair," which means "star-rot". It lacks the innocence of "star-jelly", mind you, but poetic in its own right.It should be noted that producer Jack H. Harris has never confirmed if the incident inspired the film, although one source claims that Harris' friend Irvine H. Millgate is the one that made the suggestion based on the story. Still, even that hasn't been confirmed, so any connections are pure speculation. That said, the connection of the film to the starry slime makes sense, with many involved in the creation of the film being Pennsylvania locals who would have remembered the strange story from only a few years prior. It doesn't mean it's the only real-life story the film may be based on, however. The London Beer Flood of 1814 saw a three-story vat of porter ale explode inside a brewery, sending a tidal wave 15 meters wide and over one million liters of beer through the streets of St. Giles, London, killing at least eight.A more likely candidate comes from Boston in 1919, a disastrous event that earned the name the "Great Molasses Flood". On January 15, a giant tank of molasses burst open in the north end of Boston. Over two million gallons of molasses rapidly poured out of U.S. Industrial Alcohol, flooding streets, crushing buildings, and trapping horses. The sticky, thick flooding would eventually lead to 21 people being killed and 150 more sustaining injuries. The aroma of molasses lingered in the area for decades after the event. It places Jupiter jelly, which has never killed a soul, destroyed a building, or stuck around for any extended period of time in context, doesn't it? Regardless of what truly inspired the 1958 classic, its legacy includes a 1972 sequel, Beware! The Blob, a well-received remake in 1988, and plans for yet another remake, one that at one time had Rob Zombie attached to it as director, that has yet to see the light of day due to a courtroom battle over the franchise rights. For a gelatinous substance with no limbs to speak of, The Blob has some serious legs.