After the epic story of Major Gale Cleven (Austin Butler), Major John Egan (Callum Turner), and the rest of the 100th Bomb Group comes to an end in Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, subscribers can immediately turn to the documentary The Bloody Hundredth for more on the brave pilots who risked everything. The hour-long film tells the true stories of the group's members with help from their surviving comrades and other special guests, illustrating their achievements and their sacrifices for the country and the world during WWII. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek that sees executive producer Steven Spielberg and two members, Robert "Rosie" Rosenthal and Frank Murphy, speak to the immense respect the group had for each other and the courage they all shared as a unit.

Rosenthal, played by Nate Mann in Masters of the Air, opens the clip by expressing his reverence for the other members of the Bloody Hundredth who served alongside him, many of whom didn't make it home. The bombing group would be critical to securing victory for the Allies by embarking on dangerous, high-altitude missions deep within German territory. Often, though, these tasks would result in many members being shot down and either killed or captured, something Rosenthal remembers seeing frequently. As archival footage and pictures show the group bonding together even at the worst of times, he expresses joy that such a group with varied backgrounds and experiences could come together and form an unbreakable bond for the greater good. It's why Spielberg wanted to highlight the group in his series - to give a much-overdue salute to the men and women who "saved the world from Fascism." Murphy, played by Jonas Moore in the show, further emphasizes how the WWII generation and those before them "bought and paid for" the freedoms we enjoy today by enduring such critical, life-threatening missions.

Executive produced by the Masters of the Air trio Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman with Mark Herzog and frequent Spielberg collaborator Laurent Bouzereau directing, The Bloody Hundredth is billed as the perfect companion piece to the dramatic war series, showing the real-life accomplishments of the group from Pearl Harbor up to Victory in Europe Day. Hanks narrates as the documentary spotlights many of the pilots featured in the show, like Cleven, Egan, Rosenthal, and Murphy, as well as many more veterans of the war like John “Lucky” Luckadoo and Robert Wolf. As the clip shows, there's no shortage of footage, photos, and interviews with former pilots to bring viewers back to the days when the 100th Bomb Group took to the skies.

How Will The Bloody Hundredth's Story End in 'Masters of the Air'?

Audiences still have to tune in for one more ride with Buck and Bucky in Spielberg, Hanks, and Goetzman's latest war epic. In Masters of the Air, the group has gone through hell, taking part in the deadly Schweinfurt-Regensburg mission, losing comrades, and enduring life as POWs in the Stalag Luft III camp. The finale will see the captured members finally try to make their break from imprisonment after arriving in Nuremberg, though challenges still await them. They'll be confronted with the horrors of the war in their remaining time in Germany, all while their comrade Rosenthal is shot down behind enemy lines and faces a dire situation of his own.

The Bloody Hundredth premieres on Apple TV+ on March 15, the same day as the finale of Masters of the Air. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below:

