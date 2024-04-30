The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with IMAX and Prime Video for an advanced screening of The Blue Angels, followed by an exclusive Q&A.

Director Paul Crowder will join us after the documentary for a Q&A.

Read below for details on how to enter for a chance to win tickets to the Los Angeles screening on May 8 at 7pm.

For our next advanced screening event, Collider is honored to be partnering with IMAX and Prime Video to take flight on a breathtaking adventure in The Blue Angels in IMAX. Produced by Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and J.J. Abrams (Star Trek) with Bad Robot Productions, this is an IMAX experience you can’t miss out on, and we want you to join us before the documentary’s official launch in theaters and on streaming with Prime Video. We’re also excited to announce that director Paul Crowder (Amazing Journey: The Story of the Who) will attend for an exclusive Q&A after the documentary.

In 2022, Top Gun: Maverick dominated theaters for months, racing past milestone after milestone. Part of that appeal was no doubt the legacy sequel aspect that brought back Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, but it was the aerial stunts and the POV from the cockpit that wowed audiences into two, three, four visits to the theater. In The Blue Angels, we strap in for never-before-seen footage of the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron, real-life pilots who dedicate their lives to this passion, working in tandem to showcase the teamwork of the United States Navy. In the documentary, filmed specifically for IMAX, we’ll get to see not only their skills but the selection process, their rigorous training, and the demanding show season as they train five new recruits.

‘The Blue Angels’ IMAX Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, come join us on Wednesday, May 8 near LAX. The IMAX screening begins at 7 pm. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to catch The Blue Angels the way it was intended to be seen and felt on the biggest screen. After the credits roll, we’ll be joined by director Paul Crowder.

How to Get ‘The Blue Angels’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to May 8, so keep an eye out.

The Blue Angels will open exclusively in IMAX on May 17 before heading to streaming on Prime Video on May 23.

Image via Prime Video