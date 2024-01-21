The Big Picture Director John Landis had to re-write Dan Aykroyd's screenplay at the last minute, causing chaos in production.

John Belushi's excessive partying delayed the film and increased the budget significantly.

Exhibitors showed racial bias, refusing to give The Blues Brothers a wide release, but the film became a hit.

By 1979, John Belushi was a bonafide star. With four seasons of Saturday Night Live under his belt, and having appeared in 1978's hit comedy Animal House, the Chicago native was in high demand and an enviable position of creative power. He'd also landed a lead role alongside fellow SNL star and partner in crime, Dan Aykroyd, in Steven Spielberg's 1941. Before that film hit theaters, however, Belushi and Aykroyd began production on The Blues Brothers, an ambitious feature-length romp based on their SNL characters "Joliet" Jake and Elwood Blues. But bringing the beloved musical comedy to the screen would prove a chaotic journey. Sudden script revisions, rampant substance abuse, schedule and budget overruns, and disagreements over the film's theatrical release strategy were just some of the headaches that plagued this 1980 classic's production.

Director John Landis Re-Wrote Dan Aykroyd's Screenplay at the 11th Hour

In making The Blues Brothers, complications originated on the page. According to Vanity Fair, Dan Aykroyd had never read, much less written, a screenplay when he sat down to pen The Blues Brothers. By the time he completed his first draft, originally titled The Return of the Blues Brothers, Aykroyd's screenplay was three times the average length at a whopping 324 pages, reading less like a traditional script and more like a broad outline written in disorganized prose. With the film's production start date two months away, Universal Pictures Vice-President Ned Tannen and producer Robert K. Weiss determined a full re-write was necessary.

Working furiously to meet the deadline, director John Landis isolated himself for three weeks and wrote non-stop. Upon reading the new screenplay, Aykroyd objected to some of Landis' changes and omissions. But with a script in place, The Blues Brothers secured a $17.5 million budget, substantial for any film in 1979--especially a comedy--and planned to begin shooting in Chicago in July 1979. Though the first month of filming is reported to have gone relatively smoothly, things quickly took a turn for the worse as John Belushi's behavior took a toll on the production.

John Belushi's Partying Put 'The Blues Brothers' Behind Schedule and Over Budget

As a local legend in his hometown of Chicago, John Belushi never missed an opportunity to party hard, which didn't bode well for an expensive Hollywood production operating on a tight schedule. Known for excessive drinking and drug use, especially cocaine, the actor was notorious for embarking on lengthy benders, often disappearing for hours on end with friends and fans alike. On one particularly late night of filming, he was found sleeping on the couch in a random nearby house after wandering inside and helping himself to the refrigerator. As the actor's bodyguard Smokey Wendell remembers, "Every blue-collar Joe wants his John Belushi story." By the time The Blues Brothers entered its second month of shooting in August 1979, the costly consequences of Belushi's partying were being felt by everyone. According to John Landis, he implored co-workers to do whatever they could to keep Belushi from using drugs. "It became a battle to keep him alive and to keep him working on the movie," he recalls.

Time is money, and Belushi arriving late to work or delaying production to sleep off a nasty hangover extended The Blues Brothers' schedule and increased its already sizable budget. The overages became a nerve-wracking topic of contention for Universal Pictures head Lew Wasserman and his underling, Ned Tannen, who engaged in constant spats over the film's concerning trajectory. "Lew would nail me every day," remembers Tannen. Though Wasserman wasn't on location in Chicago, his ire ultimately and relentlessly trickled down from Tanen to Universal executive Sean Daniel and John Landis, who struggled daily to keep the film afloat.

Upon being summoned to Chicago by producer Robert K. Weiss, Ned Tanen visited The Blues Brothers' cast and crew to get a glimpse of the controlled chaos with his own eyes. After being shown the "war room," which housed the reported 70 police cars used for the film's iconic chase sequences, Tanen grasped the full weight of the film's scale. "I saw a distinct ashen pallor on Ned's face," remembers Weiss. As pressure mounted in the wake of seemingly endless logistical headaches, the unwieldy finally wrapped in Chicago and relocated to Los Angeles for its final leg.

Exhibitors Didn't Want To Give 'The Blues Brothers' a Wide Release

As 1979 drew to a close and The Blues Brothers wrapped principal photography, its $17.5 million budget had risen by $10 million, but not before John Belushi blew out his knee after falling off a skateboard, requiring an emergency injection to get through the movie's final musical number that had him dancing and doing cartwheels. Months later, as director John Landis put the final touches on the film's post-production process, which included cutting 20 minutes of footage, he ran into yet another seemingly insurmountable problem via theater owners. "Most of them said, 'This is a black movie and white people won’t see it,'" Landis recalls. "Most of the prime houses wouldn’t book it."

The exhibitors' racial bias went even further, with Mann Theaters owner Ted Mann leading the charge in attempting to derail the film's prospects for a wide release. According to Landis, Mann insisted that The Blues Brothers wouldn't be booked in any of his company's "national or general" theaters. "We have a theater in Compton where we’ll book it," Mann told Landis. "But certainly not in Westwood." According to the director, Mann didn't want to book the film in Westwood because he didn't "want any blacks in Westwood."

Regardless of Ted Mann's prejudiced assumptions, however, which led to The Blues Brothers securing only 600 screens instead of the more common neighborhood of 1,400, the film was a hit with audiences. By the end of its theatrical run, the film grossed $115 million worldwide and became one of Universal Pictures' biggest successes. For an R-rated musical comedy that went over budget, over schedule, and was plagued by all manner of complications and setbacks from start to finish, The Blues Brothers more than proved skeptics and naysayers wrong. Some may knock the film for being overly lengthy and over the top, but "Joliet" Jake and Elwood Blues' divine mission continues to resonate with and endure in the hearts and minds of viewers across generations.

