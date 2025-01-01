With venerable sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live nearing its milestone 50th anniversary, and Jason Reitman's Saturday Night earning rave reviews from critics, it's a perfect time to check out the first-ever SNL movie. Prime Video has you covered – The Blues Brothers will premiere on the streamer on January 1, 2025.

The Blues Brothers began as a side project from SNL cast members Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, who performed blues staples as Jake and Elwood Blues. The duo opened for Steve Martin and performed on SNL; they were successful enough that they assembled a band and recorded an album, Briefcase Full of Blues, which went double-platinum in 1978. With the Blues Brothers – and especially Belushi, following Animal House – a hot commodity, Universal believed they had a surefire hit on their hands.

However, Aykroyd's lengthy script had to be re-written extensively by director John Landis, Belushi's substance abuse problems delayed filming, and the film's dangerous stunts and enormously destructive car chases and crashes sent the budget spiraling out of control. While the budget eventually came in at $27.5 million USD, making it the most expensive comedy ever made at the time, it was a solid hit, earning $115.2 million at the box office and becoming a timeless comedy classic.

What Is 'The Blues Brothers' About?

Freshly out of jail, Jake Blues (Belushi) reunites with his brother Elwood (Aykroyd), only to learn that the orphanage they grew up in is about to be shut down unless they can pay $5,000 in back taxes. The two set out on a "mission from God" to raise the money by staging a blues concert, reuniting their old band in the process. Along the way, behind the wheel of their trusty Bluesmobile, they have to deal with Jake's parole officer (John Candy), a heavily armed mystery woman (Carrie Fisher), an aggrieved country and western band, and worst of all, Illinois Nazis. Soon, with a massive trail of destruction behind them, the Blues Brothers have the money – but can they get it to Dealy Plaza in time, before a small army of law enforcement hunts them down?

​​​​​​​The film also features cameos and performances from a number of legendary musicians, including Cab Calloway, Ray Charles, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin. Despite its success, John Belushi's 1982 death cast a pall over the film; however, it was not the end of the Blues Brothers. Jim Belushi has occasionally stepped in to perform as Zee Blues with Aykroyd, and John Goodman starred alongside Aykroyd in 1998's belated sequel Blues Brothers 2000, which was not critically or commercially successful.

The Blues Brothers will stream on Prime Video starting January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.