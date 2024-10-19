Director Oriol Paulo has made a name for himself by creating some of the most intricate puzzles out of seemingly ordinary mysteries and the Spanish thriller, The Body, is no exception. Some of his standout movies include The Invisible Guest and God’s Crooked Lines, and each brings to the forefront his ability to turn run-of-the-mill crime scenarios into mind-bending experiences. With The Body, Paulo builds on the eerie and disturbing premise of a missing corpse and creates an intriguing tale of revenge complete with unexpected twists and turns.

What starts out as a standard investigation into the disappearance of a wealthy woman’s body from the morgue gradually becomes a high-stakes psychological game. The tension is upped once secrets and lies come bubbling to the surface and guilt and innocence begin to look exactly the same. Throw in the cat-and-mouse-esque chase between investigator, Jaime Peña (José Coronado), and the frantic Álex Ulloa (Hugo Silva) as well as the morgue’s claustrophobic setting and the intensity only becomes more palpable. Its tension layered on more tension in this film, which keeps the audience constantly second-guessing what they see before them.

The True Heart of ‘The Body’s Story Lies in the Tension Between Jaime Peña and Álex Ulloa

It goes without saying that a missing corpse is obviously already an intriguing premise for any movie. While it does build on this The Body manages to use another angle to fuel its bubbling tension. From the get-go, investigator Jaime Peña and the deceased’s husband, Alex, have somewhat of a strained relationship. You know what they say, in murder cases, the spouse is always the first suspect. Needless to say, Peña is like a dog with a bone when it comes to this theory. He knows exactly how to push Álex’s buttons to elicit certain reactions, and it’s clear that Alex, though desperate, is simply trying to keep his story from falling apart. This adds layers to every single conversation they have. Things get even more interesting once Álex’s fear and guilt start to peek through the cracks.

What makes this dynamic work seamlessly is how calm Peña comes across, he’s not emotionally intense or overbearing. As such, he’s always a step ahead, just waiting for the victim’s spouse to slip up. Then there’s Alex, who starts out with an umissable arrogance, but that eventually starts to unravel as Peña tightens the screws. The tension between them isn’t just in their verbal back and forth, it’s in their physicality — the pauses in their conversations, and the little moments when one tries to outsmart the other.

The culmination of these mind games manifests itself in a gnawing sense of claustrophobia, mostly due to the confines of the morgue setting. It’s where Peña constantly seems to have the upper hand and even viewers can get the sense that the walls are closing in on Álex. Overall, the power struggle between these two characters is enough to make viewers question who’s in control and who’s about to get lost in a web of their own lies.

The Clever Ways Mayka’s Revenge Shapes ‘The Body’ From Beyond the Grave

One thing that’s clear about The Body even a few minutes in is that nothing is what it seems. Belén Rueda’s Mayka Villaverde Freire, a.k.a the missing body, has such a strong influence on the storyline that you’d think she was alive and breathing. From the first frame, she already has Álex and Peña wrapped around her finger. In fact, The Body’s entire plot revolves around her carefully crafted revenge plan, so it’s hard not to feel her presence behind every decision her widower makes. As the film progresses, it becomes clear that nothing can be taken at face value, and the deceased has meticulously set the stage for just about every move.

Everything from her missing body to the trail of clues that pop up here and there is evidence of her influence and ability to manipulate Alex from “the great beyond.” Even more, as more truths bubble to the surface, each revelation leads Álex deeper into a nightmare where he’s never quite sure whether she’s dead or alive. It’s this touch of uncertainty that drives most of the film's tension. Here, Makya’s carefully laid out posthumous revenge plan doesn’t just inspire physical consequences; it’s psychological and dire. The way she manages to get inside her young husband’s head is nothing but psychological warfare at its best. So, while she’s not as physically present, it’s clear she’s still calling the shots. These elaborate schemes solidify The Body as a thriller that merits praise.

The Body is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

