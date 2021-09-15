An official remake of 1992's The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, has just been confirmed as being in development, per Variety. Matthew Lopez has been tapped to write the script. Lopez is a playwright who is most known for penning The Inheritance, which is one of the most honored plays of the century. Many other details surrounding the remake of The Bodyguard are currently unknown.

The Bodyguard from the 90s was a romantic drama about a secret service agent who becomes the bodyguard of an R&B singer. Although the original film was heavily panned by critics, its soundtrack was well-received and went on to become the best-selling film soundtrack of all time. Several songs that were featured on the soundtrack hit the top of the charts, including Houston's cover of the Dolly Parton song "I Will Always Love You."

The film was also a huge financial success itself, grossing $400 million against a $25 million budget. The Bodyguard's soundtrack won album of the year at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards and two separate songs received Academy Award nominations for best original song, but it also received seven nominations at the Golden Raspberry Awards including Worst Picture and Worst Actress for Houston.

Lawrence Kasdan, who served as a writer and producer on the original, will produce the remake of The Bodyguard alongside Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Lin has been attached to a potential remake since 2011, but the project had trouble getting off the ground. Many duos have been in talks for the lead roles for many years now, including Channing Tatum and Cardi B and Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, but nobody has been cast for the film that is being developed currently with Lopez's script. Lopez signed a deal with Amazon Studios in 2020, so The Bodyguard won't be the only upcoming film audiences can expect to be written by the acclaimed playwright. Other films set to be written by Lopez include Leading Men, which will be produced by Luca Guadagnino.

