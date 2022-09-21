Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard is set to make a return to theaters in celebration of the classic's 30th anniversary. The 1992 hit movie tells the story of pop icon Rachel Marron, played by Houston, as she navigates an obsessive stalker sending her disturbing threats. This prompts Rachel to enlist ex-secret service agent Frank Farmer (Kevin Costner) as her bodyguard, but their relationship quickly becomes complicated as the lines between professionalism and romance blur.

Fans will only be able to re-live the drama on either November 6 or November 9. Tickets for the special screenings are expected to go on sale on September 28 at TheBodyguard30.com. After the film's closing scenes, fans will be treated to a special musical compilation celebrating the legacy of late legend Houston, who died in 2012.

“The Bodyguard’s story and songs are indelibly etched on the hearts of movie and music fans all around the globe,” Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said, as per Deadline. “We are pleased to partner with Warner Bros. to bring this anniversary celebration to fans.” The Mick Jackson-directed film received widespread critical and public acclaim. Not only did it produce one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time but Houston's lungs of steel also earned her two Grammy Awards on the back of hit "I Will Always Love You."

RELATED: Naomi Ackie Takes the Stage as Whitney Houston in 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' Poster

The Bodyguard's 30th anniversary comes just months ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress Naomi Ackie will take center stage as the six-time Grammy-winning "I'm Every Woman" hitmaker. Houston's legacy has flourished even in the years beyond her death. A snapshot into her stardom is evident in her record sales alone, with more than two hundred million records sold worldwide. Her extensive list of accolades include the aforementioned six Grammys, a breathtaking twenty-two American Music Awards (AMAs), sixteen Billboard Music Awards, two Emmy Awards and over 400 total career awards. She was also the most awarded female artist of all time until she was recently surpassed by Beyoncé.

Stanley Tucci will join Ackie on-screen as Clive Davis, the music producer who was incremental in Houston's success during the 1980s. He would later go on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer. The project is directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything). A synopsis for the film, which is expected to hit theaters on December 21, vows to "take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music."

The Bodyguard will return to theaters on November 6 and November 9 for a one-off screening. Whilst Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody will hit the silver screen on December 21. A trailer for the biopic can be seen below: