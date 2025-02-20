Kevin Bacon has long been slaying our hearts, and now he’s going to be slaying some demons in the upcoming Prime Video series, The Bondsman. He certainly won’t be dancing the devil away as he did years ago in Footloose, but a fresh batch of images teases how his character will be vanquishing the spawns of Satan in his latest butt-kicking role. The title sees Bacon as Hub Halloran, a law enforcement official who is walking among the living until the very first scene in the premiere episode of The Bondsman. It’s then that Hub is sucked straight to hell, where he’s given the chance to redeem himself back on Earth as he tracks down permanently damned creatures who have found a loophole one way or another.

Created by Grainger David, the series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones) as Hub’s ex, Maryanne, and Beth Grant (Donnie Darko) as his mother, Kitty. Filling out the show’s ensemble cast is a lineup that includes Damon Herriman (The Bikeriders), Jolene Purdy (Do Not Disturb), and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space).

There are plenty of first looks at the talented cast of The Bondsman in today’s debut images, with Bacon’s no-nonsense demon wrangler taking front and center in most of them. Not only do we see the Tremors star fully decked out in a hell-issued uniform complete with a badge, but he’s also sporting a tattoo on his inner right forearm and packing some heat with a gun that we imagine has some supernatural abilities. Grant’s Kitty is also looking to get in on some of the damned action, as she’s pictured stepping away from a gigantic blaze in a bulletproof vest and standing behind her bruised and battered son in another shot. No TV series about demons would be complete without an up-close look at one, and for that one image reveals glowing eyes peeking out from behind a busted door frame.

