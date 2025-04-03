Blumhouse's never-ending slate of projects has continued most recently with their latest collaboration with Prime Video, The Bondsman. Starring the iconic Kevin Bacon as a grumpy bounty hunter, Hub Halloran, who must adapt his ways to start hunting demons, The Bondsman boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes the likes of Damon Herriman, Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy.

An enticing premise and strong ensemble have clearly paid off for Blumhouse, with the series already returning a positive score from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with critics awarding The Bondsman an 85% score so far. From top critics alone, the series boasts a less-impressive 60%, albeit from just five reviews. The latter score is closer to the review from Collider's Aidan Kelley, who gave the series a 6/10 and cited great supporting characters and a promising finale as positives but a lack of world-building and originality as negatives. Kelley concluded:

"Should the show be resurrected for a second season, it really should prioritize distinct worldbuilding to make this version of the undead feel more alive than ever before. If it doesn't, The Bondsman may end up as yet another failed horror comedy that struggled to capitalize on its central concept."

How Does 'The Bondsman' Stack Up Against Other Kevin Bacon Projects?

An opening score of 85% is definitely something worth praising, although the rating is subject to change as more critics have their say. For Bacon, the series marks his third-highest Rotten Tomatoes critical rating as an actor, behind an 87% score for the underrated 2016 series I Love Dick and 88% for the ongoing City on a Hill. In total, between both movies and film as a contributing actor, just thirteen other titles earned a high enough score to beat The Bondsman, with the top five in Bacon's list showcasing the very best of his work. In fifth, 2023's The Toxic Avenger boasts an excellent 92%, which is also the score of fourth-placed Diner from 1982. In third and second, both with 93%, are Frost/Nixon and the iconic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. However, far out in first with a "certified fresh" 96% is Apollo 13, a movie that went on to win two Academy Awards.

The Bondsman's early Rotten Tomatoes score proves positive, with streaming available right now on Prime Video. For more updates on the latest shows, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.