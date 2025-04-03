Kevin Bacon's job may be to hunt demons in Prime Video's new series The Bondsman, but he's also got a score to settle regarding his murder. The new show produced by Blumhouse Television follows the Tremors star as Hub Halloran, a gruff former bounty hunter with a habit of playing dirty who finally slips up and meets his end at the hands of a band of criminals ordered by Lucky (Damon Herriman) to do him in. When he's resurrected by the Devil to hunt for Hell's escapees, it's a second chance at life for him, and an opportunity to confront the people who killed him. Ahead of the horror comedy's premiere, Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek that sees Hub waiting for Lucky to show his face as he holds his cronies at gunpoint.

The comedic footage opens with Hub snacking on some chips while one member of the tied-up trio insists that he must be bluffing about killing them in cold blood. While he's not planning on shooting them, Hub wouldn't mind letting them burn alongside their little hideout for what they did to him. More than anything, he can't help but judge them for bringing chips and dip to his murder like it was a party. His little snack session is interrupted by the arrival of someone, but it isn't Lucky. Instead, it's the local priest, whom Hub sends one of the men to go get rid of, so his plan isn't ruined. The ominous blinking lights indicate that there's something off about the pastor and that the group may be in for a tangle with the supernatural.

Revenge isn't likely to get Hub far in the world of The Bondsman. As the eight-episode first season unfolds, he'll learn how his sins during his time on Earth led to his condemnation to arguably a fate worse than death. Even if his circumstances aren't the best, though, his second chance at life is an opportunity to right some of his wrongs, particularly when it comes to his estranged family, who both help and hinder his horrifying hunt for the monsters among them. In addition to Herriman, Bacon will share the screen with Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy.

Who Is Behind 'The Bondsman'?

The Bondsman was created by Grainger David, marking a big step-up for the director after he previously penned and directed shorts like The Edge of the Woods and The Chair. Showrunning duties, meanwhile, were handled by television veteran Erik Oleson of Carnival Row and Daredevil fame. Reviews for their work on the demon-of-the-week series have been positive overall, with an 85% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and praise for the cast led by Bacon. While Collider's Aidan Kelley only gave the series a 6/10, he saw the potential for another season, saying, "When the show finally starts to stretch out of its comfort zone and begins setting up a horror comedy, it finds its own distinct identity."

The Bondsman debuts all eight episodes on Prime Video on April 3. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.