Kevin Bacon will always be known for his role as Ren in Footloose, and also for earning an Emmy nomination for his work in Taking Chance, but he’s now set to star in a new supernatural horror thriller that just got an exciting new look. Prime Video has officially released the first trailer for The Bondsman, the supernatural horror series that Bacon stars in alongside Damon Herriman and Jennifer Nettles. The trailer sees Bacon’s Hub Halloran die before being brought back to life, only to learn that it was the Devil who revived him with a new mission: hunting demons. The trailer balances both horror and comedy while showing Bacon and others in dangerous situations, but never too scared to make light and have a little fun.

Bacon has been extremely busy of late, most recently starring in an episode of American Dad! after teaming up with Mia Goth for MaXXXine, the third chapter in Ti West’s horror franchise. He also featured alongside Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the legacy sequel in Murphy’s iconic action comedy franchise that was a major hit on Netflix last year. Bacon also played the small role of Danny in Leave the World Behind, the post-apocalyptic thriller starring Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke that’s also streaming on Netflix, and he even made his MCU debut as himself in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in 2022. He has also been set for a role alongside his wife Kyra Sedgewick and his son and daughter Sosie and Travis Bacon in Family Movie, the horror comedy which he and Sedgewick will also co-direct.

The Bondsman premieres on Prime Video on April 3. Check out the new trailer for the series above, and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage.