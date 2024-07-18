The Big Picture The Bone Collector brought new life to the crime thriller genre with a unique blend of noir and horror.

Similar to Se7en, the film explores a powerful mentor/mentee relationship and has effective suspense, not revealing the killer until the end.

The film marked a turning point for stars Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie, showcasing their range.

The crime movie genre saw a complete reinvention in the 1990s, in no small part due to the success of The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en. It became clear to studio executives that the subgenre of “serial killer thrillers” had the potential to draw in a fairly wide audience. They had just enough mystery to engage with noir film buffs, but also contained the sort of graphic content that would appeal to more hardcore horror fans. It also became increasingly popular to adapt critically acclaimed novels, such as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Kiss The Girls, in order to give these films the notion of “prestige.” While it wasn’t necessarily heralded as an instant classic, The Bone Collector was an underrated serial killer featuring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie.

The novel of the same name by Jeffrey Deaver had been a moderate hit and launched a series, so naturally, Universal Pictures saw the opportunity to create a new franchise starring two of the most popular movie stars on the planet. Much of the success of The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en was due to the genius of Jonathan Demme and David Fincher, respectively, but The Bone Collector had an impressive filmmaker in its own right. Director Phillip Noyce was already a veteran of literary adaptations, having helmed the Jack Ryan films Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, starring Harrison Ford. It’s actually somewhat surprising that a sequel to The Bone Collector was never made, because the underrated thriller mixes sleaziness and sincerity for a totally unique spin on the serial killer narrative.

What Is 'The Bone Collector' About?

Set in New York City, The Bone Collector focuses on an enigmatic serial killer who has claimed the lives of several citizens, leaving their corpses severely mutilated. While it's a city that already has a relatively high crime rate, this level of depravity is shocking to the police investigators. No one is better prepared to take on this sort of critical case than the forensics expert, Lincoln Rhyme (Denzel Washington), but unfortunately, a recent accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Rhyme’s only way of involving himself in the case is to send orders to the newly recruited police officer Amelia Donaghy (Angelina Jolie), whose knowledge of the city’s forensic files is enough to gauge his interest. Although the nature of their collaboration is somewhat awkward at first given the barriers in communication, neither character is given much time to adjust; the killer leaves additional victims mutilated at a train station, suggesting that his reign of terror will not be easily wrapped up.

The Bone Collector makes the smart choice to keep the audience one step ahead of the characters, as there are scenes detailing how the killer Marcus Andrews (Leland Orser) seduces his victims and leaves them tortured and terrified. The focus isn’t as much on what the twist will end up being, but on how Rhyme and Amelia will solve it. There’s just as much time spent on the investigation scenes as there is on action scenes pursuing the killer. While obviously, the film is more intent on entertaining the audience than seriously analyzing the way that investigators handle their jobs, it does feel slightly more authentic than the average crime procedural. Compared to other 1990s serial killer movies like Copycat and Basic Instinct, The Bone Collector does feel like the filmmakers and creatives involved put in a little bit of research as to how these types of cases are handled. Noyce seems to understand that the viewers will form a stronger connection with both Rhyme and Amelia if they understand the process that they go through to collect and analyze evidence.

The Mentor Relationship in 'The Bone Collector' Is Similar to the One in 'Se7en'

The relationship between a mentor and their protégé in The Bone Collector is similar to the one in Se7en, in which William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) takes rookie David Mills (Brad Pitt) under his wing as they track down serial killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey). Washington may have turned down the role that went to Pitt in Se7en, but he essentially gives a performance very similar to Freeman's, as he is tasked with ensuring that his younger partner doesn't get in over their head.

Both films also succeed by not showing footage of the killer in action until the end. This creates an increased level of suspense, as the viewer is forced to look at the gruesome aftermath at the same time as the characters do. Although it may not contain the same level of body horror that David Fincher delivered in Se7en, there are some fairly gruesome kills in The Bone Collector that may make even the most hardcore horror movie buff close their eyes for a few moments.

'The Bone Collector' Merges the Noir and Horror Genres

Similar to both Se7en and The Silence of the Lambs, The Bone Collector differentiates itself from other murder mystery thrillers through the overt incorporation of horror elements. Each scene detailing the killer stalking and seducing his eventual victims plays out like the opening moments of a slasher film. The director spends just enough time with the victims beforehand that the viewer can build an emotional connection with them, making their demise more upsetting. Although it's a film that attempts to convey a plausible version of how investigative procedures work, The Bone Collector isn’t afraid to get a little campy at times. Once it's revealed that the killer is inspired by an old crime novel (also called The Bone Collector), it becomes a race against time for Amelia and Rhyme to find him.

The Bone Collector also stands out among other Se7en ripoffs because of its strong character work. While Washington is the type of star who can elevate any project, he does a great job at exploring Rhyme’s feelings of frustration as he’s forced to stay in bed while the crimes are committed. While initially, Rhyme develops a sense of cynicism about how effective he can be in the investigation, working with Amelia ends up giving him a surprising feeling of rejuvenation and purpose. Jolie also sinks her teeth into this dramatic role, showing how Amelia’s fresh perspective is both an asset and a disadvantage in the case. Even though the two mostly talk to each other over the phone, Washington and Jolie develop great chemistry that makes the film end on a more emotional note, considering how significantly their partnership has evolved.

Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington Received Praise for Their Roles in 'The Bone Collector'

The Bone Collector was released at a turning point in the careers of both Jolie and Washington, making it far more compelling in retrospect. Although The Bone Collector was released the same year that Washington earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Hurricane, it showed that he could bring the same level of dramatic intensity to his genre projects that he did with his award-caliber roles. Subsequent films, such as The Equalizer franchise, felt like a slightly more "elevated" version of mainstream genre projects. Jolie would win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress the same year for Girl, Interrupted, and thanks to the acclaim for both that and The Bone Collector, she briefly became one of the most respected and prestigious actresses of her generation.

The Bone Collector is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

