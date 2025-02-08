You might not have noticed, but Warner Bros. Entertainment have recently changed their tactic when it comes to showcasing some of their older titles. Gone are specific services such as the short-lived FilmStruck, with 2025 marking the release of 31 movies for free on YouTube. The world's most famous video-sharing platform now hosts a wide selection of both well-known and forgotten titles, with Warner Bros. offering everything from beloved classics to unremembered flops. It is the latter category that can often be more intriguing, especially if two big-name Hollywood icons are involved.

This is the case for 1990's The Bonfire of the Vanities, Brian De Palma's adaptation of Tom Wolfe's 1987 bestselling novel that faded into obscurity almost as soon as it had arrived. This is despite starring both Bruce Willis and Tom Hanks, with the latter in a role that, in retrospect, seems awfully miscast. In total, from a reported budget of $47 million, The Bonfire of the Vanities earned a measly $15 million at the 1990 box office, failing to even register among the 75 highest-grossing movies of the year.

'The Bonfire of the Vanities' Wasn't Just a Box Office Disaster

The Bonfire of the Vanities failed to make an impact on its 1990 box office, failing to grab audiences in the shadow of the year's biggest hitters, including the likes of Home Alone, Pretty Woman, Ghost, Dances with Wolves, and more. As well as this, The Bonfire of the Vanities was a certain critical bomb, with the movie's 15% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes barely bettered by its 26% audience rating. This has made the movie one of the worst-rated in Hanks' entire filmography, with 2017's The Circle matching it with 15%, and the only film to score worse, coming from the 10% rating for 2009's My Life in Ruins. It is likely that, because of the lack of success of a movie now 35 years old, many will not have even heard of The Bonfire of the Vanities. For those in this boat, here's a quick look at the film's synopsis:

"After his mistress runs over a young teen, a Wall Street hotshot sees his life unravel in the spotlight and attracts the interest of a down-and-out reporter."

Warner Bros. have officially released 31 movies on YouTube for free, including Brian De Palma's 1990 adaptation of The Bonfire of the Vanities. You can check out the movie out right now via the YouTube link above, and make sure to stay tuned to Collider for more streaming stories.