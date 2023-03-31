Anticipation is high for 20th Century Studios' upcoming film The Boogeyman, a horror-thriller feature based on a short story by acclaimed author Stephen King. Industry insiders will be able to get an early look at the film, as it has been announced that The Boogeyman will screen at CinemaCon 2023 ahead of its theatrical release.

CinemaCon has revealed that the film will screen for convention-goers on April 26, more than a month prior to its slated theatrical release. CinemaCon, which takes place in Las Vegas from April 24 to April 27, describes itself on its website as "the largest and most important gathering of movie theater owners from around the world," and unlike other fan conventions, is open only to members of the entertainment industry and the press. The announcement of The Boogeyman screening shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as major film studios often debut sizzle reels and new trailers at the convention. Plus, while advanced showings of full films are often a rare occurance at CinemaCon, they are not unheard of. Paramount screened Top Gun: Maverick at CinemaCon 2022, allowing insiders to get a first look at the film that some have said "saved the entire theatrical industry." Additionally, it was also announced that Warner Bros.' The Flash will be premiering at CinemaCon this year, a massive move on the studio's part to generate greater buzz about the project.

So while The Boogeyman isn't setting any new trends, there is clearly a push by 20th Century to get industry experts talking about the film ahead of its release. This marks a continued change in the distribution scheme for The Boogeyman, as the film was originally set up to stream on Hulu, another subsidiary of 20th Century's parent company, Disney. However, amidst continuing demand from fans, and a slate of positive test screenings, studio executives decided to play to the film's strengths and release it theatrically instead.

What is The Boogeyman about?

Many details on The Boogeyman are being kept close to the cuff by 20th Century. However, a synopsis from the studio reads, "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims."

The Boogeyman will star Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian. The film is directed by Rob Savage via a screenplay from Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman. Beck and Woods were the writers on an original adaptation of King's story in 2018, but those plans fell through when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. However, they retained writing credits after Savage boarded the new adaptation. The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine through Levy's production banner 21 Laps Entertainment. Beck, Woods, John H. Starke, Emily Morris, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner, and Robin Meisinger are executive producing.

The Boogeyman will be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.