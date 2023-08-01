The Big Picture The Boogeyman, a Stephen King adaptation, will be released digitally on August 29, followed by a physical Blu-ray and DVD release on October 10.

The film follows two sisters and their therapist father as they grapple with loss and a dark entity known as The Boogeyman.

The physical release of the film will include bonus features, such as a featurette and an outtakes reel, and may also be available to stream on Hulu at a later date.

If you loved this year's Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman, which recently made Collider's list of the best horror movies of 2023 so far, then we have good news; fans won't have long to wait until they can revisit the Rob Savage directed film, as it receives a digital release date of August 29, followed by a physical Blu-ray and DVD release on October 10. The film, which stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, and Vivien Lyra Blair, haunted its way into theaters this June, based upon King's short story of the same name.

The Boogeyman follows the story of two sisters Sadie (Thatcher) and Sawyer (Lyra Blair) who, along with their therapist father Will (Messina), grapple with the sudden loss of their mother's death. The situation is worsened when a desperate patient visits their home, leaving behind a dark entity known as The Boogeyman which feeds off of their grief. The family must then unite in order to move past their trauma, and rid their home of the demonic presence for good. While the premise finds its basis in the beloved short story by King, the film expands on its source material, not serving as simply a straight cut adaptation, instead becoming more of a sequel to the original work.

While the film comes to digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu on this month, The Boogeyman's physical release follows a little later. Those who stick out the longer wait until October will be rewarded with bonus features including a new featurette entitled Into the Darkness. The featurette will see the film's cast and crew reveal the process behind bringing Stephen King's terrifying tale to the big screen, while the release will also feature an outtakes reel should you need something a little more light-hearted after the frightful feature. While no official streaming release date has been announced as of current, you can expect to see the title pop up on Hulu at a later date; it was originally planned as a direct-to-streaming release, however plans were soon changed following positive test screening reactions.

The film was a modest success upon its release back in June, earning $82.4 million at the box office off the back of its $35 million budget. It received mixed reviews from critics, earning a score of 62% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. It wasn't Savage's first venture into the horror genre, as he had previously directed Host and Dashcam, which are both acclaimed as some of the best found footage movies in recent years. The film's screenplay was written by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman, while it was produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen. The film's music comes from Patrick Jonsson.

You can purchase The Boogeyman digitally from August 29, and grab a physical copy from October 10.