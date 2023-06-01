It’s not exactly a surprise that Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman doesn’t have a post-credit scene. While the movie is an adaptation of a classic story by the master of horror, Stephen King, the original material is just a dozen pages long. So Savage was taking a risk extending the story into feature-length. In addition, while The Boogeyman is a spine-chilling short story by King, it’s not a property known as well as the writer’s classics, such as The Shining, It, or Pet Sematary. For those reasons, it was best for Savage to focus on the story he had at hand instead of wasting energy teasing sequels that might not happen. Even so, The Boogeyman surely has franchise potential, despite the lack of end-credits scenes. That’s because Savage delivers solid PG-13 scares, and the script by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman leaves enough breadcrumbs behind for a possible sequel.

‘The Boogeyman’ Has Franchise Potential Without an End-Credits Scene

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Boogeyman follows the Harper family as they deal with the trauma of losing a loved one. The movie stars Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair as sisters who see their life uprooted after their mother dies. What’s bad can always get worse, though, as the girl's father, Dr. Harper (Chris Messina), refuses to confront the trauma of losing his wife and, in doing so, fails to give his daughters the support they need. Furthermore, one of Dr. Harper’s patients, Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), brings a supernatural menace inside the family’s home.

By its concept alone, The Boogeyman shows much potential in extending King’s short story. The Boogeyman also has a competent cast delivering emotional performances that help increase the film's stakes. Finally, the creature design of The Boogeyman leads to some memorable jump scares that will please horror fans looking for the next thrill. As a result, The Boogeyman is a solid horror flick that shouldn’t take long before turning a profit. Early predictions give it a $15 million box office for its release weekend, a good result for a horror movie, especially when the competition is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Image via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'The Boogeyman' Review: Rob Savage's Horror Turns Stephen King Into 'Stranger Things'

The franchise potential of The Boogeyman is even more welcomed if we remember that Disney’s original plan was to dump the adaptation on Hulu. Everybody is happy the movie got its chance to scare us in the theaters, including King, who saw an early version of The Boogeyman and underlined how it needed a theatrical release. According to Savage, King liked the adaptation so much that the writer said, “'They’d be fucking stupid to release this on streaming and not in cinemas.'"

Thanks to the nature of its titular creature, Savage can come back to helm The Boogeyman 2, maybe focusing on a new family and their struggle against the shadow monster. Still, ultimately, it’s better if The Boogeyman doesn’t have a post-credit scene. The movie already leaves the door open for a sequel without an end-credits scene, and this is more than enough to give the adaptation the opportunity of becoming a franchise.

The Boogeyman is in theaters now.