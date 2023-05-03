We’re just over the halfway mark to Halloween, so what better time to announce Collider’s next free screening? This time we’re partnering with 20th Century Studios to give fans a chance to see the Stephen King adaptation, The Boogeyman, before it hits theaters on June 2. But that isn’t all because this time, we’re doing two screenings – one in L.A. and one in New York City! Read on for the full details.

Before this summer blockbuster releases nationwide, Collider’s two screenings of The Boogeyman will both take place on Wednesday, May 17. If you live in the NYC area, the event will be near Lincoln Square at 7:30 p.m. For residents of L.A. and the surrounding area, your screening will be held in Burbank at 7:30 p.m., followed by an in-person Q&A with the director, Rob Savage.

How Do I Get Tickets?

To snag tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to be sure you get a seat! Because there are two screenings, please indicate on the form provided which location you’d like to attend. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to May 17, so keep an eye out!

What Is The Boogeyman About?

Adapted from King’s original short story by Mark Heyman and A Quiet Place writers, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian, and Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher. Following the death of his wife, a psychiatrist, Dr. Will Harper (Messina), is struggling to cope with his grief and provide his young daughters with the necessary support. Meanwhile, he’s been speaking with a patient (Dastmalchian) that believes a malevolent entity is behind the murders of his three children. When the patient, Lester Billings, shows up at Will’s home desperate for help, this entity lingers, feeding off of the family’s suffering.

The Boogeyman is directed by Savage, whose 2020 horror, Host, still sits at a near-perfect 99% on Rotten Tomatoes. The screenplay is based on King’s 1973 short story of the same name, and while the movie was originally set to premiere exclusively on Hulu, the test screenings were overwhelmingly positive, prompting 20th Century to push for a theatrical release. After the positive reception from CinemaCon crowds, it seems The Boogeyman demands a huge dark theater with sound that rattles your bones.

Once again, get your RSVPs in quickly, and be sure to let us know which city’s screening you’d like to attend.