The original script for Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman gave Vivien Lyra Blair a lightsaber toy to fight the shadow monsters, which would be incredibly fitting, given that the young actress played the role of Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Savage explained how the lightsaber had to be replaced after Disney took issue with The Boogeyman using a Star Wars toy.

Based on the iconic short story by Stephen King, The Boogeyman stars Blair as Sawyer, a young girl who becomes a target for the titular monster a few months after her mother’s passing. In the movie, the Boogeyman is a creature that hides in shadows, which is why Sawyer is always holding a big moon lamp whenever we see her in the film's trailers. The moon lamp is so iconic that it became a symbol for the movie even before it came to theaters. However, Savage’s original plan was to use a lightsaber that would malfunction and flicker when the shadow monster was around. As the director explains:

“Originally, the script was written with Sawyer's character having a knock-off lightsaber that she would hug in bed, that would then fritz out during the scene that then became the moon ball scene. Our office was filled with different Lightsaber toys because we had to find the perfect lightsaber. So we were constantly having frustrated Lightsaber battles during prep.”

While it would be fun to see the young Princess Leia actress carrying a lightsaber, Disney didn’t want to create any unwanted connection between Star Wars and a horror movie. So, the House of Mouse refused to grant Savage the right to use the toy. Savage tells us:

“I'd completely forgotten that we cast young Princess Leia, and Disney didn't really like the idea of young Princess Leia having a broken lightsaber that was fritz out. It looked like a piece of shit. So they said, no, we can't do that and we had to come up with something else very quickly.”

The Boogeyman Iconic Moon Lamp Was a Last-Minute Addition

After Savage discovered they couldn’t use the lightsaber that was part of the script, the director and his crew had to look for a different toy. Savage remembers, “The production design team had to just basically Google ‘Kids toys that light up,’ and we found this moon ball that ended up being way better.” It’s hard to imagine The Boogeyman without the moon lamp, which is a key prop for some of the movie’s best scenes. So, in the end, Savage thinks Disney saying no to the lightsaber actually improved the film. In the director’s words:

“We wrote those [moon lamp] scares just in an afternoon, and it became such an integral part of the plot. It's such a perfect example of a creative pivot for the better, where you would never have found the better option had you not had to steer away from something that you got to know for completely.”

The Boogeyman will be terrifying people in theaters tomorrow, June 2.