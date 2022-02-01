Get ready for your childhood nightmares to come to life. Deadline reports that Sophie Thatcher and Chris Messina have been cast in the upcoming The Boogeyman, a film adaptation of the short story by horror legend Stephen King.

The Boogeyman was initially published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier, and was later republished in 1978 as a part of King’s Night Shift, a collection of short stories. The terrifying story follows a man during a visit to a psychiatrist, recounting each of his three children’s gruesome murders at the hand of a malevolent being. It is the tenth story in the collection to be turned into a feature film or television special, following horror films like Children of the Corn and Maximum Overdrive and the limited series Chapelwaite, based on the Salem's Lot prequel Jerusalem's Lot. This isn’t the short story’s first time as a film though, as it was previously adapted by Jeff Schiro in 1982 as a short film, and later again by Gerard Lough in 2010.

The film adaptation of The Boogeyman is set to differ from the source material. According to the previously released synopsis, the story will center around a sister and brother, tormented by a sadistic creature as they struggle to gain the attention of their grieving father. Mark Heyman is writing the script based on original drafts by Scott Beck, Akela Cooper, and Bryan Woods. Production is expected to begin next month, with Rob Savage set to direct.

RELATED: 'Later': Blumhouse to Adapt Stephen King Novel for TV With Lucy Liu StarringThatcher recently earned critical praise for her standout role in Showtime’s Yellowjackets, playing the younger version of Juliette Lewis's character, and was recently featured in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. The Boogeyman will be the actress’s third feature film. Messina, a more seasoned actor, is best known for his role in The Mindy Project, as well as appearances in films like Birds of Prey.

The Boogeyman will debut on Hulu.

