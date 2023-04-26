The scariest stories are often not explicit, leaving audiences thinking about what could be lurking in the darkness, which is more frightening than any monster that could be shown on the screen. Rob Savage seems to embrace that idea with his upcoming take on The Boogeyman, where a high school student (Sophie Thatcher) and her sister (Vivien Lyra Blair) find themselves grieving the recent death of their mother. Their father, a therapist, doesn't give them the support they need and, when a patient of his brings a dangerous entity into their house, things will only get worse for the girls.

And now, thanks to Total Film, a new look at the movie has been released. In the image, Sadie is seen in a dark room, where the atmosphere is sinister enough to set the tone for the frights to come. The project went through a complicated development process, that started with the idea of adapting Stephen King's 1973 short story of the same name. Originally meant for streaming, the film was canceled when Disney acquired Twentieth Century Fox, only to face pandemic-related delays when it was revived a couple of years later. After all this time, the spooky story is more than ready to hit the big screen.

In the original Stephen King story, Lester Billings goes to see a psychiatrist, Dr. Harper, after his three young children are killed by a mysterious creature in the middle of the night. Each of the kids cried "Boogeyman!" the night they met their fate, and the closet door was always found slightly open at the scene of the crime, even when Billings was sure that he had left it shut. A year later, the mand had move into a new home with his wife, and they had another child in order to move from their past. Their kid would die in a horrific manner again, and Billings would soon discover that Dr. Harper was actually the Boogeyman itself in disguise.

Image via Total Film

An Impressive Young Cast

Clearly, the 2023 adaptation of the story was merely loosely based on the original concept, leaving plenty of room to explore new storytelling possibilities with the new characters that will meet the Boogeyman. And the main girls will be played by young actresses who have delivered impressive performances already, as Thatcher portrayed the role Jeanine in The Tomorrow Man. On the other hand, Blair captivated audiences when she played a young version of Princess Leia during last summer's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Both performers will continue to add interesting choices to their career as they prepare to face the monster hiding in their closet

The Boogeyman premieres in theaters on June 2. Check out the trailer below: