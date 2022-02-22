20th Century Studios announced today that production has begun for their film adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman, and revealed that Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, and Madison Hu are joining previously announced stars Chris Messina and Sophie Thatcher.

The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973, in an issue of the magazine Cavalier. In 1978, the short story was republished as part of the anthology Night Shift, and focuses on a man’s visit to his psychologist, where he reveals an evil creature has been hunting down his family for years, killing his three infant children. The beast could hide inside closets and dark spaces under the bed, and even tracked the family through the sewers after they tried to move away. What’s worse is that the creature scared the children to their death during the night, never leaving a trace of its presence behind. The psychologist thinks that his patient is delusional and creating fantasies to deal with the trauma of losing his children — however, the creature soon visits the doctor, ending the story on a terrifying note.

20th Century Studios’ The Boogeyman will serve as a sequel of sorts, as the movie follows the psychologist’s family, now the new targets of the evil creature. The film follows a sixteen-year old and her younger sister, two girls who are still dealing with her mother’s death and who now have to escape the supernatural boogeyman after their father inadvertently brings the creature to their home.

The Boogeyman was previously adapted by Jeff Schiro in 1982 and by Gerard Lough in 2010. However, both adaptations were short films. Not only is 20th Century Studios’ The Boogeyman the first feature film inspired by the bone-chilling short story, but also sets itself apart by showing what happens after the end of the original narrative. It’s an exciting concept that expands on the short story, giving writers plenty of space to make justice to King’s work while following their own path.

The Boogeyman is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Emily Morris serving as executive producers. Mark Heyman writes the script based on original drafts by Scott Beck, Akela Cooper, and Bryan Woods, with Rob Savage directing the adaptation.

The Boogeyman is set to premiere sometime in 2023 and will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

