Audiences have a new terrifying film to fear this summer as The Boogeyman is set to be released in theaters next month. As fans eagerly await the arrival of the latest Stephen King adaptation, 20th Century Studios has revealed via Twitter a brand-new teaser from the film, which fully showcases the terror of its titular entity.

Beginning with a slow burn, the teaser effectively showcases the tension that will be present throughout the film as audiences await at the edges of their seats for the appearance of the titular demonic entity. However, it appears that there will be plenty of heart-racing action as well, as the footage also features Sophie Thatcher being chased by the Boogeyman down a dark and narrow hallway. Despite this, the creature remains hidden throughout the trailer, with only brief blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances, likely holding off on the big reveal for when the film finally hits the big screen.

Additional details remain under wraps, but the film will be based on the acclaimed short story of the same name written by King. The movie was initially slated to debut as a Hulu exclusive but quickly changed direction toward a theatrical release following positive test screenings. The film's commitment to a theatrical release signifies studio confidence, which means audiences may be in for a horrifying cinematic experience this summer. If the success of last year's Barbarian is any indication, 20th Century Studios may have another horror hit on their hand.

The Boogeyman is the Latest in a Wave of Stephen King Adaptations

Following the release of It, which became a worldwide box office phenomenon in 2017, adaptations of stories written by King have proven to be incredibly lucrative, with additional recent examples including Pet Sematary. However, The Boogeyman won't be the only King story for fans to look forward to, as an adaptation of Salem's Lot is also on the way. The film was initially slated to be released in theaters earlier this year before being pulled from the Warner Bros. release schedule. No official word yet on when the film will finally see the light of day, but Lewis Pullman, who stars in the project, does promise that it will do justice to the original story. Hopefully, audiences will be able to fully experience the terror of Salem's Lot sometime in the near future. Until then, they can immerse themselves into the terror of the latest horror film when The Boogeyman haunts its way into theaters on June 2.

Tickets for The Boogeyman are now on sale. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming horror film below.