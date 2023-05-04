Another classic Stephen King story is coming to life on the big screen. In celebration of the approaching release of The Boogeyman, the official 20th Century Studios Twitter page has revealed a brand-new teaser for the film, preparing audiences for the arrival of a terrifying titular entity.

The teaser features a therapy session with a girl who attempts to face her fears of the dark. However, the session takes a turn for the worse as the Boogeyman himself appears, effectively showcasing his sinister nature. While the footage doesn't provide any additional new information on what to expect from the film, it does showcase plenty of suspense that will likely keep audiences at the edge of their seats, in line with a traditional story from the mind of King. Whether the film will resonate with audiences in the same vain as It and The Shining remains to be seen for now, but with its June release just around the corner, it won't be long before we're treated with another terrifying experience at the movies.

However, for fans too eager to wait for the film's June release, Collider will be hosting two screenings of The Boogeyman on May 17 in both Burbank, Los Angeles, and Lincoln Square, New York City, with both screenings set to start at 7:30 PM in their respective time zones. For those attending the L.A. screening, the film will also be followed by a live in-person Q&A with director Rob Savage. Additional details on how to get your tickets and attend the event can be found here.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Another Stephen King Classic Comes to Life

Originally published as a short story in 1978, The Boogeyman remains one of the many classic horror tales from the beloved author. With the success of hit horror films based on classic stories from King, it comes as no surprise that The Boogeyman would eventually find its way to the big screen. However, fans also have more to look forward to. Alongside the release of the latest horror film adaptation, Salem's Lot is also expected to hit the big screen sometime in the near future. However, the film currently has no release date and remains in post-production for the time being. With so many projects set to join the author's growing catalog of film adaptations, fans of King's work have much to look forward to in the near future.

The Boogeyman haunts its way into theaters on June 2. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming horror film below.