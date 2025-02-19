Sophie Thatcher has been carving up the horror scene for the last number of years thanks to shows like Yellowjackets and films like Heretic, MaXXXine, and Companion. The latter of which just cleaned up the box office, making over $30 million worldwide after becoming a critical darling. However, if you need something else to watch with Thatcher after seeing her outlast Companion, her 2023 Stephen King adaptation has just found a new home.

Rob Savage’s The Boogeyman is now haunting horror fans for free on Tubi. When the film was released in the summer of 2023, it became a modest box office hit. Boogeyman made over $67 million on a $35 million budget. This nightmare was also relatively well received, featuring a positive 61% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a slightly higher 66% audience score. There was a ton of talent in the cast as well. Alongside Thatcher, Boogeyman starred Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), David Dastmalchian (Dune), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi). If that wasn't enough, the film was written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Not only were they the masterminds behind A Quiet Place, they would go on to direct Thatcher in the critically-acclaimed Heretic.

What's ‘The Boogeyman’ About?