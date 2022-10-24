There has been no shortage of Stephen King content in recent years. The septuagenarian has been consistently pumping out new horror stories almost as often as he fires off politically-inclined tweets. The Boogeyman is not a new story, as it was first published in a 1973 issue of Cavalier magazine and later included in King’s 1978 short-story collection, “The Night Shift.” It is one of the latest to be announced as under development for a feature-length adaptation.

The project was initially announced in 2018, with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods co-writing the screenplay. Beck and Woods have been filmmaking partners for a while now, co-writing and executive producing films such as A Quiet Place, and writing and directing Haunt for producer Eli Roth.

Production came to a halt when the film was canceled in 2019, following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The project was brought back in 2021, with Rob Savage set to direct. Savage is best known for directing the 2020 Shudder original film, Host. The screenplay will be written by Mark Heyman (Black Swan), based on the original screenplay written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Shawn Levy, the founder of the production company 21 Laps Entertainment, will co-produce alongside Dan Levine and Dan Cohen.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about King’s latest film adaptation in the works!

Related:10 Most Underrated Stephen King Adaptations

What’s The Boogeyman About?

It sounds self-explanatory with a title like that, but any fan of Stephen King knows better than to expect a simple “face-value” title and plot correlation. Let’s start with the original story to give better context.

The short story follows a man named Lester Billings who is currently seeing a psychiatrist due to his belief that “The Boogeyman” is terrorizing him by killing all three of his children.

Each of their deaths was surrounded by similarly mysterious factors. The man tells his psychiatrist, Dr. Harper, that each of his children had all cried out “Boogeyman” as they were being put to bed on the different nights of their deaths. He swears that the closet doors in their rooms were closed, but upon discovering their bodies, the closet doors were always open. Even though their official causes of death were considered “crib death,” and “convulsion,” he believes that The Boogeyman was the real cause.

After the deaths of his first two children, Lester and his wife move to another town far away. His wife quickly becomes pregnant, and the two take extra precautions to protect their new child, Andy. However, she is called away to help an ill family member, leaving the man alone with their young child. In her absence, he feels The Boogeyman’s presence growing bolder and more aggressive, and fears for his life. He places Andy in a separate bedroom for the first time since his birth, knowing that the creature will go after him.

When he hears a commotion and goes to investigate, he finds The Boogeyman attacking his son and flees. The police determine that Andy attempted to climb out of his crib and broke his neck, but Lester knows better. As he leaves, Dr. Harper suggests that he schedule a future appointment. Lester returns to the doctor’s office shortly after with a question to find The Boogeyman there, removing his “Dr. Harper” disguise.

That is the gist of the original Stephen King short story, but the plot for the film adaptation seems to have some major differences. The perspective in the adaptation seems to be from the viewpoint of the children. After the sudden and tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her younger sister struggle to convince their grieving father to take action as they believe their house has become infested by a malevolent entity.

The Boogeyman is tormenting this struggling family, feeding off of their pain and fear, and quite possibly could have caused the death of the mother.

Is There A Trailer?

Image via Showtime

Not yet, it’s unclear whether filming has wrapped since the beginning of February of this year, but with a vague 2023 release, it could be a while before we get to see any photos or teasers. Hulu generally tends to release promotional materials a few months in advance for their original films, so it could be as early as January 2023 that we get more information.

Related:Bryan Fuller’s Version of ‘Carrie’ is the Most Faithful Adaptation of Stephen King’s Novel

When Does The Boogeyman Come Out?

An official release date has not yet been established by the filmmakers or Hulu, aside from knowing that the movie will be coming out sometime in 2023. You can be sure that we’ll pass any new information along to you as it comes out.

Who’s In The Cast?

Image via HBO

Most of the lead roles do not have character names established, but based on the plot synopsis, we can gather how the cast will interact with each other.

Chris Messina will be playing the role of the grieving father. Messina is best known for his role in the M. Night Shyamalan produced film Devil, as a detective who struggles with the loss of his wife and son. He has also starred in films and shows such as the DC Comics film Birds of Prey, as well as Sharp Objects, I Care A Lot, The Mindy Project, Argo, and Live By Night.

His daughters will be played by Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box). Both actresses have had roles in Disney’s Star Wars Universe, with Thatcher playing the role of Drash in The Book of Boba Fett, and Blair playing young Princess Leia in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

David Dastmalchian will also have an unnamed role in The Boogeyman. He’s best known for playing slightly creepy supporting roles such as in the Ant-Man movies, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Dune, and The Dark Knight.

In addition, Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) and Madison Hu (Voyagers) will join the cast in unnamed roles.

Lastly, LisaGay Hamilton (The Sum of All Fears) will be playing the role of Dr. Weller. It’s unclear whether she will be playing a medical doctor or if she might be comparable to Dr. Harper from the original short story.

With the vague release date of “sometime in 2023,” there’s no reason why you can’t watch some of Stephen King’s other famous short story adaptations, such as 1408, which is available to stream on multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime. Mercy (2014) is also based on King’s short story “Gramma,” and is available to stream on Peacock.

Check out Collider's interview with Jaeden Martell, who stars in the latest Stephen King short story brought to life, Mr. Harrigan's Phone.