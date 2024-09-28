Stephen King fans will know that the author isn’t one to hold his opinions in when it comes to adaptations of his works. Listen, it must be tough to know that you’re one of the most revered writers in not just all of horror but across all genres of literature in general. So, when an on-screen production doesn’t live up to the hype, it makes sense that he'll be a little miffed. While movies like Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Mark L. Lester’s Firestarter were gargantuan misses for the author, last year’s The Boogeyman was a stand-out favorite. Now, Hulu subscribers have a limited time to watch the 61% Rotten Tomatoes feature before it takes its leave from the streamer on October 1.

Directed by Rob Savage, the movie serves as an adaptation of King’s short story of the same name. The plot centers around a father and his two daughters who have just lost their wife and mother, respectively. Proving to not be much help for his kids in processing their emotions, the family’s father, Will Harper (Chris Messina), digs himself into his heavy workload as a therapist. Will runs his practice out of his home, so when a troubled client shows up, he welcomes him inside. After sharing his unsettling belief that he’s being plagued by a sinister entity, the man leaves the Harper household but something supernatural latches on in his place. If you haven’t yet figured it out, the monster is a metaphor for trauma, with the movie heavily leaning into the horror subgenre.

Along with Messina (Based on a True Story), The Boogeyman also featured leading performances from on-the-rise actresses, Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Book of Boba Fett) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Will’s daughters, Sadie and Sawyer, respectively. Appearing as the haunted patient is none other than horror icon David Dastmalchian, who audiences will recognize from one of the year’s most popular genre flicks, Late Night with the Devil, as well as The Last Voyage of the Demeter, The Suicide Squad, and more.

Stephen King’s Love for ‘The Boogeyman’

Initially set for a straight-to-streaming release, King’s support of the film undoubtedly helped push 20th Century Studios to give the production a theatrical release. Savage previously stated that after the novelist had watched The Boogeyman, he not only sent the helmer a letter of praise, but included the biggest compliment of all, “Rob, I’m still thinking about your movie.”

You can see the movie that made King proud on Hulu before it leaves on October 1.

