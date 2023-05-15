Be sure to leave the lights on - 20th Century Studios has released a new teaser for The Boogeyman. Another classic Stephen King story making its way to the big screen (did he actually make a deal with the devil?), the film is the next in a long line of the horror master’s chilling and thrilling productions. Centered on his 1978 short story of the same name, the film follows two sisters grappling with the traumatic loss of their mother. Cut off and desperately reaching out to their grief-stricken father for support, the family finds themselves the targets of a sinister entity that not only takes joy from suffering but feeds off it.

The latest teaser is filled with jump-scares and pits of darkness as the mysterious creature stalks the family. Candles illuminate a room while Marin Ireland’s Rita says that she thinks the boogeyman has been around forever, just appearing in shapeshifting ways with different names. Another peek into the terror that Rob Savage (Dashcam, Host) has in store for viewers, the trailer sets up the classic story on a scale that begs to be seen on the big screen. Along with Ireland, the film also stars Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian, and Sophie Thatcher with the adaptation penned by Mark Heyman and A Quiet Place scribes Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Speaking of the film’s theatrical release, if you’re a horror fan living in Los Angeles or New York City, Collider is offering the chance to catch the title before it arrives in theaters on June 2. The screenings are this week, so you’ll want to be sure you get your email address and details submitted today to scoot in just in time for the drawing. Both showings take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. local time with those in L.A. treated to an extra special Q&A with Savage.

RELATED: 10 Best Villains in Stephen King Adaptations, Ranked

What’s the Next Stephen King Adaptation?

2022 was a great year for fans of the Carrie and The Shining author as it welcomed the arrival of Prime Video’s Firestarter and Netflix’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. With The Boogeyman headed to theaters, many fans are wondering what the next on-screen project will be. For now, we only know that Salem’s Lot will be coming to a theater near you sometime soon but for now has no release date, although it is in post-production which is always a good sign.

Check out the latest teaser for The Boogeyman below and be sure to get your information submitted for Collider’s latest screenings via the link above.