Stephen King revealed that the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of The Boogeyman is coming this Sunday, during the NFC championship game. Based on a short story by the master of horror, The Boogeyman turns our worst nightmares into a reality by conjuring a creature capable of teleporting into closets.

First published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier, The Boogeyman takes place during a psychiatrist appointment in which a man tells the story of a cursed creature that has been targeting his family. The creature is never seen and rarely heard, but it sneaks out of closets in the middle of the night to scare babies to literal death. After losing three children while moving across the country to avoid the creature, the man is desperate to find any help.

Of course, the psychiatrist doesn’t believe in his patient’s story, attributing the children’s deaths to natural circumstances. However, the bogeyman pays a visit to the psychiatrist right before the short story ends, leaving enough mystery behind for a new creative team to fill the gaps.

The Boogeyman is one of King’s most spine-chilling short stories, but since there’s not much plot to turn into a feature film, the upcoming adaptation by director Rob Savage (Dashcam) will actually serve as a sequel. Instead of telling the same story, the movie will focus on the psychiatrist's family as they try to survive the attacks of the boogeyman. It’s an exciting approach, as it gives the film enough freedom to adapt the best aspects of King’s story without competing with the original work.

Who’s Involved with The Boogeyman?

The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, and Madison Hu. Mark Heyman writes the script based on original drafts by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and Malignant’s Akela Cooper, which means the movie is in good hands. The Boogeyman is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Emily Morris serving as executive producers.

The Boogeyman is one of many Stephen King adaptations set to be released in 2023 and beyond. There’s also a new adaptation of the writer’s vampire classic Salem’s Lot in the works and a prequel to 2019’s Pet Sematary.

The Boogeyman comes to theaters on June 2. Check out King’s original tweet below.

You can also check our interview with director Savage on his previous film, Dashcam: