The first trailer for The Boogeyman is here, revealing director Rob Savage’s (Dashcam) take on one of Stephen King's scariest stories. Initially ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the movie recently got a theatrical release.

The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier. The story is told through the eyes of a psychiatrist who listens to a patient who claims to be targeted by a supernatural creature. As the desperate man tells the psychiatrist, the boogeyman cursed his family and went after his children one by one. While every kid's death can be explained by natural causes, since babies can choke themselves to death in the night, the man is convinced he found enough evidence to prove the boogeyman is real. The psychiatrist ultimately dismisses the man’s story as a fantasy until the doctor becomes a new target for the disturbing creature.

As the new trailer shows, The Boogeyman is not a direct adaptation of King’s original work. Instead, the movie acts as a sequel of sorts, following the two daughters of the psychiatrist. Played by Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box), the teenage leads of The Boogeyman are still dealing with their own grief after losing their mother when the movie starts. Unfortunately, their father will bring the boogeyman to their home, forcing the girls to fight for their lives.

Image via 20th Century Studios

While the idea of a monster that hides inside closets might sound campy, King turned the concept into a nerve-wracking story in 1973. As the new trailer reveals, the film adaptation wants to honor King’s story by turning the boogeyman into a frightful sight. We are used to watching new adaptations of King’s work in theaters on our TV every year, but The Boogeyman’s first trailer teases that this might be one of the scariest movies based on the famous writer’s work.

Who’s Involved with The Boogeyman?

The Boogeyman stars Chris Messina, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, and Madison Hu. Mark Heyman writes the script based on original drafts by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and Malignant’s Akela Cooper, which means the movie is in good hands. The Boogeyman is produced by 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, with Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Emily Morris serving as executive producers.

The Boogeyman is one of many King adaptations set to be released in 2023 and beyond. There’s also a new adaptation of the writer’s vampire classic Salem’s Lot in the works and a prequel to 2019’s Pet Sematary.

The Boogeyman comes to theaters on June 2. Check out the new trailer and the film’s synopsis below.