The terrifying new trailer for The Boogeyman has arrived, and it promises to be a frightening one. The trailer introduces the movie's cast and immediately sets a chilling atmosphere that will remain predominant all through the preview.

The original short story by Stephen King was first published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier. The plot follows a psychiatrist who starts to experience supernatural and horrifying events after dealing with a patient who claims to be targeted by an unnatural creature. The desperate man tells the psychiatrist that the boogeyman cursed his family and went after each child one by one.Despite the fact that every kid's death can be explained by natural causes, since babies are capable of choking themselves to death at night, the man insists the boogeyman is real. The psychiatrist ultimately dismisses the man’s story as a fantasy until the doctor becomes a new target for the disturbing creature.

The film acts as something of a sequel to that story, following the two teenage daughters of the original psychiatrist who are dealing with the grief of losing their mother prior to the events of the movie taking place. As they deal with that darkness, their father brings home the boogeyman to make their lives even harder.

The film's official synopsis states:

“High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. “When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.”

“The Boogeyman is a classic horror movie in the mold of ‘Poltergeist’ that has scares and heart in equal measure,” says the film's director, Rob Savage. “I vividly remember the terror I felt reading King’s short story as a kid, and it’s this feeling of childhood fear that I wanted to inspire in cinema audiences around the world. This film was made in collaboration with an incredibly talented team of creatives, and is anchored by wonderful, soulful performances from our incredible cast – I’m in awe of them, truly. We’re incredibly proud of this movie.”

Who Stars in The Boogeyman?

The Boogeyman will star Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian. The film is directed by Savage via a screenplay from Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman.

The film is set for release in cinemas on June 2. You can check out the brand new trailer for the film down below: