There was a bit of confusion after the Mandalorian Season 2 finale was released, as the eventful (and conclusive) episode ended with a tag for “The Book of Boba Fett Coming December 2021.” Now, December 2021 is when Kathleen Kennedy previously announced that The Mandalorian Season 3 would be released, so fans were left to wonder whether Boba Fett was taking over as the protagonist of The Mandalorian after — and SPOILER ALERT for The Mandalorian Season 2 finale — Din’s (Pedro Pascal) tearful goodbye to Grogu, or if this “Book of Boba Fett” would be its own separate series.

We now have our answer to the “Is the Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian Season 3” question, and it is a decisive no. Disney revealed today that The Book of Boba Fett is a new original series that will premiere on Disney+ in December 2021. Disney also revealed that it will star Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and the show will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez. As for when it’s set, The Book of Boba Fett will take place within the timeline of The Mandalorian, so it will very much follow the events of Season 2 and that credits scene and will likely find Boba Fett inhabiting and/or taking over the criminal underworld.

Favreau and Filoni are the creative forces behind The Mandalorian, but Rodriguez makes a lot of sense as a new addition for The Book of Boba Fett. He directed the Season 2 episode “The Tragedy” which brought Boba Fett into the fold and was packed with action, and as a filmmaker he’s known for crafting elaborate CG-filled set pieces on shoestring budgets.

It should also be noted that Lucasfilm was developing a full-on Boba Fett movie back when Disney first bought them. Alongside the Han Solo spinoff Solo and Rogue One, a Boba Fett movie was very much in the works with Josh Trank at the helm. Trank quit the project in the midst of the hubbub around his Fantastic Four movie, but Lucasfilm definitely developed some feature film storylines for the fan-favorite character. Whether any of that work will find its way into The Book of Boba Fett now is unclear, but also probably unlikely – Favreau and Filoni have had no trouble building out their own corner of the Star Wars universe thus far.

The big question we have now is, will The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3 air concurrently? I can’t imagine Kennedy lied to shareholders when she said Season 3 of the flagshipDisney+ series would return in December 2021, but you also understand Disney and Lucasfilm want the most bang for their buck buzz-wise – if Boba Fett and Mandalorian Season 3 are airing new episodes together each week, they’re fighting for their share of the zeitgeist.

Perhaps The Book of Boba Fett starts in early December and has a shorter run, with The Mandalorian Season 3 premiering on Christmas as previously revealed. Or perhaps Boba Fett is 8 episodes and will overlap with Mandalorian Season 3 in the back half of its season. It would be kind of cool to see events happening around the same time from two different points of view each week as the stories of The Mandalorian and Boba Fett begin to intersect.

There are a lot of questions still up in the air – including what in the world The Mandalorian Season 3 will be about given how final Din’s story felt when he handed Baby Yoda to Luke – and I don’t expect we’ll get clear-cut answers anytime soon. Favreau and Co. have played this all very close to the vest from Day 1, and I imagine they want to keep much of The Book of Boba Fett a surprise for fans.

One thing’s for certain: there is a lot more Star Wars coming to Disney+. During Disney’s investor day it was revealed that 10 new Star Wars TV shows were in the works, and they revealed specifically that Favreau and Filoni are producing an Ahsoka spinoff starring Rosario Dawson and a new show called The Rangers of the New Republic. There’s also the Rogue One spinoff Andor currently in production starring Diego Luna, and a female-led series from executive producer Leslye Headland called The Acolyte. Oh yeah, and a little thing called Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The future of Star Wars is on Disney+, it appears.

