Among the many surprises of The Mandalorian season 2, arguably the most shocking was the reveal that Boba Fett, the Star Wars franchise's most iconic bounty hunter, was not, in fact, rotting at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit as the galaxy's biggest doofus. Portrayed by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison—in that case, he was playing the character's father, Jango Fett—Boba burst back into the franchise as an unlikely ally to Pedro Pascal's main Mandalorian, beating the absolute crap out of a Stormtrooper battalion with a stick and reclaiming his Beskar armor in season 2's sixth episode, "The Tragedy," directed by Robert Rodriguez. The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian offered up even more Boba-related surprises, as a mid-credits scene saw the bounty hunter violently claim Jabba the Hutt's throne on Tatooine before a smash-cut to a title: "The Book of Boba Fett."

Immediately, the fandom was sent into a frenzy over the idea that "The Book of Boba Fett" was the subtitle of The Mandalorian season 3 and Morrison would be replacing Pascal as the main character. However, The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau quickly put the rumors to rest, confirming The Book of Boba Fett is its own spinoff series, which will be primarily directed by Rodriguez. Each day brings us closer and closer to the show's late-2021 premiere, but like the bucket-headed Mandalorians themselves, The Book of Boba Fett is still largely shrouded in mystery. So, we tracked down all of the info and relevant quotes you could need, including the series' premiere date, filming details, cast, plot, and everything else we know so far about The Book of Boba Fett.

Image via Disney+

While Disney hasn't set an exact date yet, both Favreau and the official Star Wars site have confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett will arrive on Disney+ in December 2021.

When and Where Did 'The Book of Boba Fett' Start Filming and Has It Wrapped Production?

Image via Lucasfilm

Despite much, much confusion as to which Star Wars series was filming when, it was finally confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett started rolling cameras in November 2020 at the same StageCraft video wall utilized by the first two seasons of The Mandalorian. A relatively new process designed by Industrial Light & Magic, the StageCraft wall (or "volume") allows productions to shoot against fully-realized, computer-generated backdrops, which in the past would have been created in post-production.

Collider was able to confirm that The Book of Boba Fett wrapped shooting in July of 2021, at which point the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor took over the StageCraft volume in Los Angeles.

Image via Disney+

Right up top, of course, is Morrison, who will be playing Boba Fett in every episode of the series. Morrison has been the top spot of most people's Boba Fett cast lists for years now. Not only did the New Zealand actor play Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones—as well as Jango's various clones—but also provided a new voice for Boba Fett when The Empire Strikes Back was released in 2004.

Joining Morrison is the inimitable Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, a role she debuted in The Mandalorian season 1 episode, "The Gunslinger." Wen confirmed she had wrapped filming on The Book of Boba Fett back in June 2021.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters for 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Image via Disney

So far, the only two characters confirmed for The Book of Boba Fett are Boba Fett (duh) and Fennec Shand. Rodriguez has been working overtime to hype up his version of Fett, who was already much more brutal than his brief appearances in the original Star Wars trilogy. "You saw him arrive in my episode of The Mandalorian, that was nothing," Rodriguez told The Nerdy Basement.

Talking to Collider, the director promised his Boba Fett would blow the audience's minds.

"Wait until you see what's coming. It's going to blow your mind. That's all I can say. That's all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. So you're going to be, people are going to be so pumped up when they see it."

First introduced in The Mandalorian season 1, Fennec Shand is one of the galaxy's most infamous assassins, operating during the rise and fall of the Galactic Empire. When we first met Fennec in season 1, she was a high-value target hiding out on Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine. It's there that she was...immediately shot and left for dead in her debut episode, but not for long! Season 2 revealed that Fennec's grievously injured body was discovered by Boba Fett and revived with a few droid upgrades, leading to a deadly working partnership between the bounty hunter and sharpshooter. Talking to Star Wars, Wen described it as:

“I use the word ‘rawness.’ It’s a little bit different. There’s just this like guttural rawness and I think that comes from Boba’s character and what he’s gone through and now Fennec has also experienced death and it’s changed her.”

The Mandalorian season 2 mid-credits scene that introduced the series also featured notorious Jabba the Hutt lackey Bib Fortuna but he was immediately murdered, so that's unfortunate for old Bib.

What Is the Plot of 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Image via Disney

In June, Morrison revealed that The Book of Boba Fett's story would stretch back to the original Star Wars trilogy, catching audiences up on what exactly happened between Boba Fett's clownish fall into the Sarlacc and his badass reappearance in The Mandalorian:

“Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

That Mandalorian credits scene is also a pretty good indicator of where The Book of Boba Fett is headed. Boba walks into the former pleasure palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, shoots Bib Fortuna, and takes on a seat on the room's empty throne. At this point in the Star Wars timeline, Jabba is long dead and his criminal organization is in flux following the fall of the Galactic Empire, hinting that whatever's getting written in The Book of Boba Fett, it'll mostly involve the Star Wars franchise's gritty illegal underworld.

How Does 'The Book of Boba Fett' Connect to 'The Mandalorian'?

Image via Disney

When The Book of Boba Fett was officially announced, the slim official synopsis noted that the show "will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian," which is to say, roughly five years after The Return of the Jedi. Additionally, Collider was able to exclusively learn that sources with knowledge of the show are expecting "The Mandalorian Season 2.5," and characters from The Mandalorian will appear in The Book of Boba Fett.

Who Is Directing 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Image via Disney

Robert Rodriguez will direct "a few" episodes of the series, with Morrison noting in July that the director roster also includes The Mandalorian co-creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, along with Bryce Dallas Howard, who helmed a chapter in both previous seasons of The Mandalorian. Iconic Jurassic Park and The Thing cinematographer Dean Cundey served as the show's director of photography.

