Audiences are hungry to learn what the infamous bounty hunter has been up to since he escaped the sarlacc pit.

After a surprise announcement at the end of The Mandalorian Season Two and a long wait, Star Wars fans are finally getting a peek into the pages of The Book of Boba Fett. In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, star Temuera Morrison revealed some details about the show, saying what he could around Lucasfilm’s iron grip over spoilers.

The surprise return quickly made Morrison a fan favorite, particularly after taking the throne in the palace of Jabba the Hutt, eliminating the villainous Bib Fortuna and revealing that he would be receiving a series of his own. Without being able to reveal much of anything about the new show’s plot — “You know the rules,” he told Express, “[I can tell you] nothing! Nothing!” — Morrison hinted at executive producer Jon Favreau’s role in creating Boba Fett’s world, citing his experience with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think we're blessed,” he said, “In the way Favreau has all that Marvel experience, so we know where [our] storylines go...he has come up with some magical formulas.”

Morrison also revealed a few of the names that will appear on The Book of Boba Fett’s director’s slate, including Favreau, Robert Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni — all of whom directed episodes on The Mandalorian. Rodriguez and Filoni are also set to executive produce the series, alongside Favreau.

RELATED: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Reveal Where Boba Fett Has Been Since the Original Trilogy

According to Morrison, the show will run adjacent to the timeline of The Mandalorian, but that it’s “a new world” with new possibilities. There is no indication of a second season in the works this far, and that “the tree is still growing”, but he assured Express of one thing: “Let me put it this way: you’re going to love it!"

First appearing as Boba Fett’s father, Jango Fett, in 2002’s Attack of the Clones, the New Zealand actor returned to the Star Wars universe in 2020, taking over the live-action role of Jango’s son Boba Fett in The Mandalorian. (The role was originated by the late Jeremy Bulloch in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, and was then played by Daniel Logan in Attack of the Clones and the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.)

No exact release date has been revealed for The Book of Boba Fett, nor has any indication of a trailer, though we know it will appear on Disney+ sometime in December, and that filming wrapped sometime in early June, based on an Instagram post from co-star Ming-Na Wen. In the meantime, fans can catch up with Boba and Fennec’s story in The Mandalorian, now streaming on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Ming-Na Wen on Taking Live-Action Characters to Animation, 'The Bad Batch,' and the Future of 'The Mandalorian'

Share Share Tweet Email

First ‘Mr. Corman’ Series Trailer Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a Struggling 30-Something With a Deep Imagination Gordon-Levitt not only stars in the series, but writes, directs, and executive produces.

Read Next

Maggie Boccella (17 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a TV/Movie News Writer at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not writing, she is the host of BOш15: A David Bowie Podcast, and dabbles in painting, photography and fiction writing. More From Maggie Boccella