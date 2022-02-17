The set celebrates one of the best moments from Disney's most recent 'Star Wars' series.

A first look at LEGO’s new Star Wars 75325 The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter has been released. The LEGO set will include the Mandalorian with the darksaber, little Grogu, and the very first minifigures of Mandalorian characters Peli Motto and the droid, BD. The news comes after a short time of rumors. Also, no official set price point or release date has been revealed yet.

The LEGO set will include pieces to build the modified Starfighter featured in Chapter 5 of The Book of Boba Fett where Peli Motto and her gang of droids help Mando put together the Galactic era classic Naboo ship to replace the main Razor Crest gunship destroyed in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Book of Boba Fett is a Mandalorian spin-off by Jon Favreau that follows the familiar bounty hunter after he escapes the sarlacc pit. He struggles to find a new path for himself until he receives the guidance and wisdom he needs from Tusken Raiders. Now, he’s a new man on a mission to carve out his own territory on the planet of Tatooine and take on the spice-running Pyke Syndicate who’ve come to challenge his authority.

Image via LEGO

The Mandalorian made its debut on Disney+ in late 2019 and has become a massive success from Disney and the Star Wars franchise. Also created by Favreau, this space Western takes place five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and follows Din Djarin, a Mandalorian, through the outer reaches of the galaxy where societal laws are more like guidelines than actual rules. After the bounty hunter abandons a mission for Imperial remnants, he finds himself the caretaker of an adorable alien child, Grogu, who he must return to his own kind, the Jedi. The task set before him is easier said than done, but this is the way. Din is determined to protect his new foundling son from the criminal underworld they must now navigate.

Aside from their own series of Star Wars video games, LEGO is known to make impressive build sets for the series, with the most recent one being a huge collection released back in November. This expensive set included over 6,000 pieces to build a two foot tall AT-AT from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back along with the addition of a minifigure of Luke Skywalker.

Right now, there’s no knowing when the N-1 Starfighter collection will be released and all there is to go by are rumors of a release date for the middle of this year. Either way, it will be a welcome addition to the Star Wars LEGO collection. Check out more images of the set below:

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

