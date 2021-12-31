The Book of Boba Fett just premiered on Disney+, and it already expanding the Star Wars universe in critical ways. From knowing how exactly our favorite bounty hunter Boba (Temuera Morrison) escaped that Sarlacc Pit all those years ago to revealing the return of Max Rebo, viewers are more than likely pulling their best Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme impression with these new revelations.

However, there was one character that may have had you wondering where you’ve heard their voice before. If you recognized a distinctly British voice come out of a new droid character but can’t exactly place where you’ve heard him, you’ve come to the right place.

Who is 8D8?

A droid named 8D8 helped to greet Boba and his right-hand woman Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) as they usurped Jabba The Hutt’s status as Tatooine’s crime lord. The duo quickly realizes that this droid wasn’t meant for companionship. Rather, 8D8 was made to torture Jabba’s captives in brutal and cruel ways. It kind of makes you wonder how Boba and Fennec plan to utilize 8D8 in their supposedly fair and respectful regime.

Who Voices 8D8?

Modern Star Wars properties have had a funny habit of featuring comedian voice actors as droids. From Taika Waititi to Bill Hader, being a droid in a Disney Star Wars project is nearing the same level of honor in comedy as being a Saturday Night Live cast member. The Book of Boba Fett continues this trend with 8D8, with the torture-happy droid being voiced by Matt Berry. Viewers might know him best as Laszlo from What We Do in The Shadows, whose love of being a vampire hinges entirely on him being incredibly horny and being with his wife Nadja (Natasia Demetriou).

However, Berry has been regularly appearing in British comedy shows for years, such as The IT Crowd and The Mighty Boosh. He also served as the co-creator of Toast of London with Arthur Matthews, where Berry played the eccentric but irritable actor Stephen Toast. He has also had some small roles in film over the years, including in Moon, Snow White and the Huntsman, and Christopher Robin.

Acting is not the only thing that Berry is known for. He is also an accomplished musician, having released ten albums and one live compilation. If that isn’t enough, Berry also served as composer for several shows such as Toast of London, Snuff Box, and Saxondale. He even collaborated with IT Crowd co-star Richard Ayoade on the parody rock opera AD/BC.

Will Matt Berry Appear in Future Episodes?

8D8’s future isn’t entirely confirmed. One can assume that he will continue to pester Boba and Fennec around Jabba’s palace as they implement a more diplomatic reign in Tatooine’s criminal circuit. That being said, if The Mandalorian is anything to go on, 8D8 might just be a one-episode gag or a special guest star that doesn’t reappear anywhere else in canon. We will just have to wait and see what 8D8’s future in the world of Star Wars looks like. Let’s hope that we’ll hear more from him in the coming weeks.

The Book of Boba Fett is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

