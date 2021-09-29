Disney+ has finally confirmed a release date for the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff from The Mandalorian that sees the titular bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) returning to the planet of Tatooine to assert his authority over the territory that was formerly ruled by the Hutt crime family. Official poster art was also revealed for the upcoming series, which will premiere December 29 exclusively on Disney+.

So far, we know that The Book of Boba Fett will reveal some backstory for the character whose whereabouts have been largely unknown since he fell into the Sarlacc pit at the beginning of Return of the Jedi. As Morrison himself revealed in an interview, "Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been... Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him."

Earlier this month, Collider also spoke to director Robert Rodriguez, who directed Boba Fett's return to the Star Wars galaxy on The Mandalorian Season 2 as well as several episodes of The Book of Boba Fett alongside Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni. Of course, Rodriguez couldn't say much, but what he did tease should have fans excited:

"Can't say anything about it at all right now, but it's coming out in December. Wait until you see what's coming. It's going to blow your mind. That's all I can say. That's all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over delivers. It way over delivers. So you're going to be, people are going to be so pumped up when they see it."

The Book of Boba Fett stars Morrison, as well as Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson are executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on December 29 exclusively on Disney+. Check out the official synopsis and poster below:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

