Another day, another The Book of Boba Fett trailer to keep us hyped about the galaxy's greatest bounty hunter. This time, we get a new look at Temuera Morrison’s beloved Mandalorian, Boba Fett, and Ming-Na Wen’s deadly assassin Fennec Shand while they try to take control of the criminal underworld of Tatooine, which proves to be more difficult than anticipated.

The trailer, titled "Authority", gives us a look at what seems to be a dangerous dinner, where Boba observes his guests while measuring their threat levels. Fennec asks the bounty hunter if he trusts his compatriots, and Boba reply’s gives us a good measure of the challenges the duo will face: “I trust them to work in their own self-interest.” We also got new glimpses of a chase scene on the rooftops of Tatooine, and a glimpse at a new Twi'lek character introducing The Mayor, a character confirmed to be voiced by series executive producer Robert Rodriguez.

While we still don’t know who’s going to war against Boba and Fennec in the upcoming show, the duo of assassins will have a hard time establishing them as Tatooine’s rulers. That’s because, as co-creator Jon Favreau revealed, the vacuum left by Jabba’s death leads to an intense power struggle among criminal factions, with Boba putting himself in the eye of the storm. In Favreau’s words:

“Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist. You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine – and Hutt Space in general – and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”

RELATED: Jennifer Beals Didn't Know She Was in 'The Book of Boba Fett' During FilmingThe Book of Boba Fett was created by Favreau and Dave Filoni. Jennifer Beals was recently revealed as part of the cast, but not much is known about her role, besides the fact she’s playing a Twi'lek, one of Star Wars’ classic alien races. Consisting of seven episodes, the series will feature episodes directed by Favreau, Filioni, Rodriguez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Steph Green, and Kevin Tancharoen.

The Book of Boba Fett is the first of multiple live-action Star Wars shows on the way due to the success of The Mandalorian. After Boba Fett, 2022 will see the premiere of Andor starring Diego Luna, Ewan McGregor taking his lightsaber back for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Rosario Dawson starring in the Ahsoka series. A third season of The Mandalorian is also on the way, though no release date has been announced.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres exclusively on Disney+ on December 29. Check out the all-new trailer below:

